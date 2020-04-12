Cobb County has 714 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of noon Sunday, according to the latest information from the state Department of Public Health.
There were no deaths from the virus overnight. Saturday evening, the department reported that 32 Cobb residents had died from the virus to date and that 705 had been infected.
In Georgia, the number of cases has risen to 12,452, up from 12,261 Saturday evening. 433 people around the state have died as a result of the virus, up from 432 the evening before.
One week prior — April 5 — there were 474 confirmed cases in Cobb, 6,742 cases in Georgia, 24 deaths in Cobb and 219 in Georgia.
As of noon Sunday, Cobb remains the Georgia county with the fourth-highest number of cases, behind Fulton with 1,467 cases and 50 deaths, Dougherty with 1,154 cases and 72 deaths and DeKalb with 869 cases and 14 deaths.
