Cobb County has 696 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday afternoon, according to the latest information from the state Department of Public Health.
There were no deaths from the virus overnight. Friday evening, the department reported that 33 Cobb residents had died from the virus to date and that 681 had been infected.
In Georgia, the number of cases has risen to 12,159, up from 11,859 Friday evening. 428 people around the state have died as a result of the virus, up from 425 the evening prior.
One week prior -- April 4 -- there were 453 confirmed cases in Cobb, 5,967 cases in Georgia, 23 deaths in Cobb and 208 in Georgia.
As of noon Saturday, Cobb remains the Georgia county with the fourth-highest number of cases, behind Fulton with 1,422 cases and 50 deaths, Dougherty with 1,076 cases and 69 deaths and Dekalb with 835 cases and 13 deaths.
About 4.7% of Cobb residents infected with the virus have died. That figure is 3.5% statewide.
Twenty-four of the people from Cobb County who have died from the virus had underlying health conditions.
Cobb Countians who died that had underlying health conditions include:
-A 33-year-old man
-A 36-year-old man
-A 51-year-old man
-A 63-year-old woman
-A 65-year-old man
-A 66-year-old man
-A 67-year-old woman
-A 67-year-old man
-A 68-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 71-year-old man
-A 73-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old man
-A 75-year-old woman
-A 76-year-old man
-A 77-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 82-year-old man
-An 85-year-old woman
-An 87-year-old man
-An 87-year-old woman
-A 93-year-old man
-A 95-year-old woman
Cobb Countians who died that did not have underlying health conditions include:
-A 29-year-old man
-A 56-year-old man
-A 67-year-old man
-An 82-year-old woman
-A 97-year-old man
Cobb Countians who died and it was unknown whether or not they had underlying health conditions include:
-A 76-year-old man
-A 78-year old woman
-An 81-year-old woman
-An 86-year-old man
About one-fifth of Georgians with confirmed cases of the virus have been hospitalized. Georgia DPH does not report hospitalizations by county, or how many people have recovered from COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 459,165 reported cases in the United States and 16,570 people have died of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia COVID-19 confirmed cases (12,159) and deaths (428) by county:
Fulton 1422, 50
Dougherty 1076, 69
Dekalb 835, 13
Cobb 696, 33
Gwinnett 675, 18
Clayton 331, 11
Hall 275, 0
Henry 249, 3
Lee 234, 15
Sumter 222, 9
Bartow 209, 15
Carroll 201, 5
Cherokee 182, 7
Douglas 147, 5
Muscogee 144, 4
Chatham 142, 5
Richmond 138, 3
Mitchell 135, 13
Forsyth 121, 4
Houston 113, 7
Early 106, 6
Floyd 105, 5
Terrell 104, 10
Randolph 103, 5
Coweta 101, 2
Fayette 94, 4
Rockdale 91, 2
Clarke 82, 11
Colquitt 80, 5
Worth 78, 4
Newton 77, 3
Paulding 76, 2
Thomas 74, 3
Crisp 67, 0
Columbia 66, 0
Spalding 65, 4
Bibb 63, 1
Lowndes 59, 2
Tift 57, 1
Troup 55, 3
Coffee 53, 2
Barrow 51, 3
Upson 51, 1
Ware 50, 4
Pierce 45, 2
Baldwin 44, 1
Calhoun 41, 2
Dooly 40, 1
Oconee 36, 0
Walton 36, 2
Glynn 33, 0
Gordon 29, 3
Turner 29, 0
Bryan 28, 1
Burke 28, 1
Laurens 28, 1
Butts 27, 0
Decatur 27, 0
Jackson 26, 1
Dawson 25, 2
Greene 25, 1
Whitfield 24, 3
Meriwether 22, 0
Peach 21, 2
Polk 21, 0
Washington 21, 0
Camden 20, 0
Effingham 20, 1
Mcduffie 20, 2
Harris 19, 1
Macon 19, 0
Brooks 18, 1
Stephens 17, 0
Bulloch 16, 1
Liberty 16, 0
Clay 15, 1
Grady 15, 0
Haralson 15, 0
Johnson 15, 1
Lamar 15, 0
Pike 15, 0
Bacon 14, 0
Habersham 14, 1
Morgan 14, 0
Murray 14, 0
Seminole 14, 0
Baker 12, 2
Catoosa 12, 0
Monroe 12, 1
Oglethorpe 12, 1
Schley 12, 1
Irwin 11, 0
Jones 11, 0
Toombs 11, 1
White 11, 0
Madison 10, 1
Marion 10, 0
Miller 10, 0
Pickens 10, 2
Wilkinson 10, 1
Appling 9, 0
Dodge 9, 0
Fannin 9, 0
Jenkins 9, 1
Lumpkin 9, 0
Pulaski 9, 0
Talbot 9, 1
Telfair 9, 0
Ben Hill 8, 0
Lincoln 8, 0
Banks 7, 0
Brantley 7, 1
Emanuel 7, 0
Taylor 7, 2
Union 7, 1
Berrien 6, 0
Cook 6, 0
Gilmer 6, 0
Jasper 6, 0
Jefferson 6, 1
Rabun 6, 0
Stewart 6, 0
Walker 6, 0
Warren 6, 0
Wilkes 6, 0
Chattooga 5, 1
Lanier 5, 0
Putnam 5, 0
Screven 5, 0
Wilcox 5, 0
Candler 4, 0
Franklin 4, 0
Wayne 4, 0
Chattahoochee 3, 0
Clinch 3, 0
Crawford 3, 0
Elbert 3, 0
Hancock 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Heard 3, 1
Mcintosh 3, 0
Quitman 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Towns 3, 0
Webster 3, 0
Atkinson 2, 0
Charlton 2, 0
Dade 2, 1
Echols 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Wheeler 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Jeff Davis 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Treutlen 1, 0
Unknown 1397, 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.