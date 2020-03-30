Cobb County had 245 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of midday Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, up from 228 cases on Sunday.
The health department reports nine people in Cobb have died from the virus, and the state death toll is 87.
There were 2,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of midday Monday, up from 2,683 on Sunday.
Statewide there are 707 people, or 25.1%, hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The nine people in Cobb who have died from COVID-19:
• a 56-year old male
• a 67-year-old male
• a 67-year-old male
• a 67-year-old female
• a 68-year-old male
• a 77-year-old male
• an 82-year-old male
• an 85-year old female
• a male whose age was not reported
Return for updates.
