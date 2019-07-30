Marietta Councilman Reggie Copeland has a court date in connection with an alleged encounter with police in May.
His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 2 in Cobb State Court Judge Maria Golick’s courtroom in a case in which police said he refused to obey commands at the scene of a wreck.
An arraignment is a hearing when the person accused of a crime officially hears the charges against him or her and can plead guilty or not guilty.
Deputy Chief Assistant Solicitor-General Melissa Tatum said the date of the hearing could change as the case finishes the initial review process.
Copeland was arrested following a traffic incident at the corner of South Fairground and Haley streets north of the Civic Center.
According to a police report, another driver, a 19-year-old woman from Marietta, performed a U-turn on Fairground Street and ran into Copeland’s vehicle. No injuries were reported at the scene, but officers said Copeland refused to provide his driver’s license or get out of the car when asked by police multiple times.
Police eventually physically removed Copeland from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs, the warrant states.
Copeland has declined to comment on the matter.
Another great councilman for that area.
