A couple of teenage girls were kept as prostitutes to work out of a Marietta motel room during the summer of 2018, new arrest warrants allege.
Cobb authorities are seeking the arrest of 36-year-old Dantreze Renard Tinch, an Atlanta resident, and Kimberlee Marie Drake, from Nevada, in relation to the alleged crime, records show.
Tinch and Drake are both charged with felony counts of pimping a person under the age of 18 and trafficking persons for sexual servitude, their warrants show.
Tinch is also facing a misdemeanor charge of keeping a place of prostitution, according to his warrant.
Authorities said a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old girl were being pimped by Tinch and Drake from a room in the Sleep Inn motel on Powers Ferry Place in Marietta, near the intersection of Delk Road and Interstate 75, between June 1 and Aug. 7 in 2018.
Tinch obtained the motel room for use in prostitution, his warrant states.
“Said accused did not stay at the room but brought the girls food, etc and did return to pick up the cash proceeds from the prostitution,” Tinch’s warrant states.
Authorities allege the 17-year-old’s true age was revealed to Tinch and Drake on June 23, 2018, but they used her as a prostitute anyway until Aug. 7, 2018, during which time she was “sold repeatedly for sexual acts.”
Drake’s role in the pimping operation was to advertise the teenage girls online as escorts, liaise with customers, and relay instructions to the girls as to the deal, price to charge and estimated time of arrival at the motel for each customer, her warrant states.
Both Tinch and Drake will be denied bond upon arrest, per warrants.
Tinch has previous arrests in Fulton County, but no public record of incarceration in Cobb. There is also no public jail record in Cobb for Drake.
