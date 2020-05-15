A man was lured to a Kennesaw address under the guise of sex with a woman he met on Snapchat. The male victim was then robbed at gunpoint by the woman’s boyfriend and another man, warrants show.
Christopher Allen Morris, 19, of Euharlee, and Lauryn Mychelle Fields, 19, of Kennesaw, are in the Cobb County jail without bond, each facing felony charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault in relation to the incident, their jail records show.
According to arrest warrants obtained by Kennesaw police, Fields met the victim on Snapchat and arranged to meet him at a residential Kennesaw address about a mile from her home, in a neighborhood behind the Barrett Parkway business center.
The victim had agreed to pay Fields for sex, police said, but when he met her, just after 10:30 p.m. on May 4, he was confronted by Morris and “an unknown black male.”
Morris, Fields’ boyfriend, pointed a pistol at the victim’s chest, racked the slide, hit the victim over the head with the gun and stole $180 from the victim’s wallet, telling the victim he was Fields’ “man,” police said.
Morris also took photographs of the victim’s bank cards, per warrants.
Fields told police Morris sets up meetings with men for her to have sex with for money, but that she did not know the identity of the man, even through he rode with her and Morris from Bartow County to Kennesaw for the encounter, per warrants.
Police said they found a gun in Morris’ home that matched two rounds they found at the robbery location, adding that Fields is being charged as a party to the crime.
Both are charged with aggravated assault with intent to rob, a felony, per warrants, as well as felony armed robbery and misdemeanor battery.
Morris and Fields were both arrested at the Acworth jail by Cobb sheriff's deputies just before midnight on May 5, and transported to the county jail, their records show.
