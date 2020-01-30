A couple were found with a host of illegal drugs and $1,000 in cash while apprehended by Marietta police as they tried to flee a hotel without paying the bill, warrants show.
William Edward Walker III, 35, of Smyrna, and Emily Cox, 27, of Decatur, were arrested by Marietta police at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Delk Road near the Interstate 75 intersection at 1 p.m. on Jan. 25, their arrest warrants and jail records state.
Police said the hotel called 911 to report the couple were attempting to leave without paying all charges associated with their stay and that their room smelled like marijuana.
When police arrived, they noticed Walker “hastily moving a large cart filled with luggage” in the hotel’s rear parking lot. He looked nervous and was sweating despite the cool weather, officers said.
That’s also when Cox drove up in her car, according to police.
Both suspects were searched, as was their vehicles and luggage, when a K-9 indicated they possessed drugs, per investigators.
Walker had $1,000 cash on him, and inside the luggage police found just over a pound of methamphetamine, half an ounce of marijuana, over 360 prescription pills and various cellphones, warrants state.
Cox also had about six grams of methamphetamine and a gram of marijuana in her car, police said.
Records show Walker is charged with felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, intending to distribute Alprazolam, a prescription-only sedative, and intending to distribute Oxycodone, a prescription-only narcotic.
Walker also faces a misdemeanor count of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana. He remains in custody at the Cobb jail without bond.
Cox is charged with a felony count of possessing methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana. She was released from jail after about 24 hours in custody on a $5,000 bond, her record states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.