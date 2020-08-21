Not since the early days of the pandemic have local governments in Georgia had much leeway in responding to the coronavirus. Executive orders from Gov. Brian Kemp are clear: With the exception of mask mandates, cities and counties can take no measure any more or less restrictive than his own.
Should that change, Cobb County has a plan.
County staff will brief the Cobb County Board of Commissioners Monday on a COVID-19 Response Plan. It provides a color-coded, four-tiered emergency ranking system and a road map of sorts for county departments.
The plan is still a draft, stressed Randy Crider, the county’s director of public safety.
Green denotes normal county operations. Red, the fourth and final tier, denotes the most serious emergency situation as it relates to the coronavirus. Rankings will be determined by the virus’s spread in the county as well as the county’s operational status, such as whether the chairman declared a state of emergency, for example.
Crider said Cobb was probably in the second phase (yellow) as of Friday.
The plan was crafted by county emergency management director Cassie Mazloom as well as Chairman Mike Boyce and east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott.
“The chairman has mentioned having some kind of draft ready to go so that we can operate quickly if we need to execute something fast,” Mazloom said. “That way, we’ve done our due diligence, our homework, everybody has buy-in.”
An updated version will likely be presented to the board in October, Crider said. But the document doesn’t require board approval, and Crider said it will be dynamic, just like the pandemic it is meant to address.
“It will continue to be updated, like Cassie said, as we experience things that we may not have experienced yet,” he said. “God forbid this thing (the pandemic) gets worse than what we’ve already seen. But we know that the potential is there.”
The county has made other arrangements in preparation for more severe spread of the virus.
On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners will decide whether to award a $850,000 contract to firm Spratlin and Son for the construction of a pole barn that will hold a stockpile of personal protective equipment.
