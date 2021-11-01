Cobb’s zoning advisory body will consider Tuesday an extension to a 40-home development off Austell Road approved by the Marietta City Council last month.
Blue River Development is seeking to add another 27 townhomes adjacent to the 19 townhomes and 21 detached houses which Marietta approved.
Laura’s Walk, as the development is tentatively named, sits near the intersection of Austell and Sandtown roads and is the latest proposal from a metro Atlanta developer specializing in subdivisions, townhomes, and senior communities.
The project approved by Marietta last month was originally in unincorporated Cobb, but an annexation into the city was part of the request presented by attorney Kevin Moore. That came in large part, Moore said, so that the development’s future residents could send their children to nearby Dunleith Elementary School.
The additional 27 townhomes up for consideration, however, remain in an unincorporated part of the county and include no annexation request. Moore told the MDJ Monday that while the developer would have liked to annex the five-acre parcel where the additional 27 units will sit, it would have created an “island” of unincorporated land, which is prohibited by state law.
As previously reported by the MDJ, Moore told the Marietta City Council he expects the homes to be in the $400,000 range.
The development is also in close proximity — less than a mile — to Dobbins Air Reserve Base. While the residential facility won’t interfere with base operations, Dobbins recommended the county require Blue River to incorporate sound-dampening insulation to lessen the noise from overhead planes.
In other business, Moore will present once again an apartment complex which could be built on the site of the now-shuttered Regal Cinemas location near Town Center mall.
Moore pitched the 378-unit complex last month as a revitalizing opportunity for the area, which has struggled to maintain commercial activity as of late. The theater itself has been closed since the onset of the pandemic, and Town Center mall was foreclosed upon earlier this year.
Presidium’s upscale rentals would be a boon for the area by “bringing residential to the very doorstep of Town Center mall,” Moore told the Planning Commission a month ago.
The Bells Ferry Civic Association, however, disagreed, responding by saying Moore’s premise was flawed. Tullan Avard, speaking on behalf of the group, said Town Center already has plenty of apartments, with no sign of any turnaround for the mall.
In spite of concerns about the project’s density, which Planning Commissioner Deborah Dance said she shared, the latest version of the plan includes no material changes in the site plan.
