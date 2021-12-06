Northeast Cobb residents will be treated to an all-new Gritters Library near Shaw Park. Major features of the project will include building out reading and study rooms, expanding an existing multipurpose room, creating an outdoor programming space, and consolidating services into a one-stop service desk.
A nearly $7 million revamp of Gritters Library in northeast Cobb will kick off Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony.
County officials will gather at the library, tucked into the woods off Canton Road by Shaw Park, at 2 p.m.
The 2016 special purpose local option sales tax project was originally intended to consist of mostly cosmetic renovations to the 1970s-era structure. After completing similar projects at Sewell Mill and Switzer libraries, however, the county deemed that insufficient and will now construct an entirely new building.
About $4.9 million for the project will come from SPLOST revenues. In August, the Board of Commissioners accepted another $1.9 million grant from the Georgia Public Library Service as the final piece of funding.
Prior to the pandemic, Gritters saw nearly 80,000 visitors in 2019, and circulated over 92,000 materials to east Cobbers. The library will be closed for the duration of construction, which doesn’t yet have a set completion date.
Pamela Finley, Gritters’ branch manager, told the MDJ in August she and her staff spent much of the pandemic working on a cosmetic refreshing of the space. Its new facilities will be used by groups like the Gritters Knitters, who regularly gather for knitting and crocheting classes.
“The patrons here just love their library,” Finley said. “They’re still saying, 'We’re so glad you’re open.'”
