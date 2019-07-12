Cobb commissioners last month sold the county’s 57 Waddell St. property in Marietta to the law firm of Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers for $2.1 million. The Waddell Street building, which sits on about 0.93 acres near Marietta Square, was the 10th property and the largest to be sold by the county since it began its surplus property program, with the 10 sales generating more than $6.5 million.
The program started in 2014 after formation of the county’s Property Advisory Committee. Proceeds from the sale of the surplus property return to the general fund, but in certain cases may be returned to the specific special purpose local option sales tax fund that was used to acquire a property for a road widening/infrastructure project, according to county spokesperson Ross Cavitt.
Remaining on the county’s surplus property list, and their status as of July 1:
277 South Fairground St., M♦ arietta — Former daycare facility/16,200 square feet; upper level leased to State of Georgia DFACS — Long-term lease with DFACS, not actively seeking buyer
♦ 700 Lee Industrial Boulevard, Austell — 3.8 acres under ground lease – Lease pending, this property may be needed for water expansion project
♦ 2370 Austell Road, Marietta — Former fire station no. 30 — surplus
♦ 3137 Austell Road, Austell — Residential building/1,226 square feet — surplus
♦ 1820 Atlanta Road, Marietta — 0.7 acres across from the Georgia Tech Research Institute re♦ zoned to allow for uses such as retail, restaurant, office or any type of automotive use — surplus
“We are proud of our Property Advisory Committee working with the Support Services Agency for identifying and arranging for the efficient sale of surplus properties,” County Manager Rob Hosack said. “By selling these properties, we have been able to generate non-tax revenue for county activities. We will continue to identify and sell any properties the county currently owns but does not serve any purpose for our residents.”
The 57 Waddell St. property has for more than two years been the home of IgniteHQ, a business incubator formed through the collaborative effort of Kennesaw State University and the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. IgniteHQ was started in March 2015 to provide startups and new businesses with resources, advice and a physical space to grow.
The property has been leased by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia on behalf of Kennesaw State University and, under a lease amendment also ratified in June, will continue to be so through June 30, 2020, even as the law firm takes ownership of the building from the county.
Other surplus property that has been sold has been land rather than buildings on land.
In 2017, the Property Advisory Commission recommended that two parcels of land at the intersection of Powers Ferry and Terrell Mill roads totaling 0.516 acres be declared as surplus.
Last year, the property was sold to SSP Blue Ridge — a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Connolly Investment — which began to develop a mixed-use development on 21.3 acres on the northwestern corner of Powers Ferry and Terrell Mill roads. To be known as Marketplace Terrell Mill, the estimated $120 million development is set to include 298 apartment units, a 100,000-square-foot storage facility, four restaurant and retail outparcels, about 13,000 square feet of shops, and be anchored by a Kroger grocery store.
Commissioner Bob Ott, who oversees the area, says the development is set to place on the former county-owned land a “pocket park” that will serve as a “bit of a gateway” to east Cobb.
“The county acquired the corners when Powers Ferry was widened,” Ott said. “There were viable businesses that were taken down, there were fast food restaurants, a bank. And so the county acquired those, and the county put in landscaping to maintain them, but there was really no reason to keep them, because there was no use in the foreseeable future.”
Ott says despite the county having ownership of some surplus buildings, those facilities cannot always be repurposed for other county needs or at a feasible price point.
“Sometimes when you buy a new building, people may say, ‘But you’ve got old buildings.’ Yeah, we have old buildings, but old buildings sometimes are more expensive to maintain than newer buildings, and they may not have all the space that’s needed,” he said. “Some of these buildings are old, and just like a car, as a building ages, the cost of maintaining it goes up, and just because the county has the space doesn’t mean that the county should be trying to fill it — if we don’t have a need for the building, then we should, I think, definitely try to sell it, and then not have to carry the maintenance costs and other things like that.”
