Hurricane Delta may have made landfall in Louisiana, but its effects were felt as far away as Cobb, where weekend rain flooded roads around the county.
As of Monday morning, all county roads have reopened and flash flooding watches have expired, according to a county spokesperson.
Four inches of rain fell on parts of Cobb over the weekend, closing Cochise Drive, Woodland Brook and Columns Drive, according to a Sunday news release. Areas near the Chattahoochee River took the biggest beating, the release noted.
Cobb DOT crews responded to 23 calls related to the rains, including five to remove trees blocking roadways. Meanwhile, the county’s fire department rescued several people whose cars had been submerged in floodwaters.
