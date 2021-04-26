Having run out of real estate at its location at South Marietta Parkway and Aviation Road, Cobb's central bus station may be moving to a new $45 million home in the Roswell Road/I-75 corridor.
Cobb’s Department of Transportation has proposed relocating the Marietta Transfer Center to the site once occupied by a Sears department store at 1140 Roswell Road by the Big Chicken.
CDOT Director Erica Parish wrote in an agenda item that the new location will provide more capacity for the transit system and better access to the interstate for commuters.
Currently, the South Marietta Parkway location is home to both the transfer station and CDOT’s bus maintenance facility. If the relocation is completed, the Roswell Road location will be the main location for bus transfers. The old center, meanwhile, will be retooled to serve solely as a maintenance facility.
“The current CobbLinc Marietta Transfer Center, located on South Marietta Parkway, is nearing capacity and in need of improvements,” Parish wrote. "Expansion at the current location is not feasible”—the current location is surrounded by other county facilities, and property in the hands of private owners and the city of Marietta—“therefore, relocation will be required to accommodate future growth, to enhance overall transit service, and to proactively address the needs of transit patrons.”
The county has proposed to enter into an agreement with the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL) in order to secure initial funding for the project. In exchange for Cobb continuing to operate the ‘Xpress’ bus service from Cobb to Atlanta, the ATL will provide up to $15 million to acquire the Roswell Road property. The strip mall currently has an appraised value of $6.9 million, which includes the 10.2 acres of land and structures.
As Parish told the Board of Commissioners at a work session Monday morning, finalizing the agreement will allow the county to begin negotiating with the property owner. As the project is still in the planning stages, a timeline for the move is still up in the air.
In total, Cobb DOT estimates the relocation will cost around $45 million, and is working to obtain further funding from the Federal Transportation Authority. Future funding sources have yet to be identified, county spokesperson Ross Cavitt said.
"With the managed lanes, and park and ride there … it's right there so it’s got a lot better location and connectivity,” said Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who represents the area.
Cobb DOT also has plans in the works to build a new Cumberland Transfer Center near Cumberland Mall, with an estimated cost of $50 million.
The county has yet to complete a traffic study regarding the impact of moving the Marietta station, but Parish expects the new location to have better access to the I-75/I-575 express lanes and the planned I-285 Top End express lanes.
The latter project will stretch from Paces Ferry Road on Atlanta’s west side to Henderson Road in Tucker. The eastern portion of the project is set to begin in 2023, while the west end will begin in 2026 and not open until 2032.
