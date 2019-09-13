MARIETTA — Key decisions about Cobb County’s next Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax plan are about to be made by the Cobb Board of Commissioners at a work retreat in October.
The SPLOST plan will be presented to voters early next year for consideration in a November 2020 referendum. If approved, the next one-cent sales tax will begin at the start of 2022.
Commissioners will consider whether to propose a five-year or six-year penny sales tax to voters during their upcoming annual retreat in Blairsville, Union County, on Oct. 2-4.
Commissioners will also consider the projects to be included in their next SPLOST plan at the retreat, based on prioritized lists drawn up by each of the county’s six cities as well as county staff for unincorporated areas and Cobb as a whole.
A five-year tax would generate about $675 million for the county, while a six-year one would generate about $810 million, based on the county’s current projections of a tax with a 2022 start date generating $135 million per year.
The six-year 2016 SPLOST currently in place was projected to generate $125 million a year, or a total of $750 million, between the start of 2016 and the end of 2021.
But the latest quarterly update from the county shows the current sales tax, approved 52.8 percent by voters in a November 2014 referendum, has generated more than expected.
As of July 2019, over $514 million was collected through the 2016 SPLOST, representing an increase of about 18 percent, or $77 million, compared to the projected amount of $436 million to be collected in the tax's first three and a half years.
Cities get a percentage of penny sales tax funds based on population to use within their jurisdictions and the county manages its portion of the money for more countywide and unincorporated capital improvements and infrastructure-based work like road repaving, community facility renovations, public safety upgrades and park enhancements.
In a meeting with the MDJ on Friday, Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce said he prefers the idea of a five-year tax because there is less time for project proposals to be affected by changes in the economy, so cost proposals and the like are more accurate.
“It’s a more refined plan over five years than over six years, because once you get beyond three or four years it’s hard to accurately price a project and we’re seeing that right now because we didn’t anticipate the current economic situation in regards to tariffs,” he said. “So a lot of our pricing guides have gone up as a result of national issues — a lot of the prices have gone up.”
The cities in Cobb want a six-year sales tax, Boyce said, so they have more time to generate funds for projects.
“Let’s say I want to buy a building that costs $2 million. It doesn’t take me as long to get that $2 million as the city does because they collect less revenue, but the cost of the building is still the same, so they’re saying to do what they need to do, they need six years.”
Boyce said commissioners will decide the length of the next one-cent sales tax once they’ve considered all the project lists at the retreat.
“Then we need to start getting the message out in the fall, and start doing the public meetings and the hearings after Jan. 1, to ensure that we’ve got everything vetted and we get to the point where we believe the public will support it,” Boyce said. “It’s all about information and making sure they have all the details.”
In order to be included in a November 2020 referendum, the SPLOST plan has to be finalized and on the ballot by June, he said.
“We want to make sure that whatever language we put on the ballot reflects what we heard from the public in the meetings and town halls,” he said.
Boyce said by preparing the new 1 percent sales tax for a 2020 referendum, the county is giving itself enough time to deal with the possibility of voters turning it down, if that happens, before the current SPLOST expires at the end of 2021.
He also said Cobb's one-cent sales tax for education will come up again for approval by voters in 2021, and having two tax increases on the same ballot is not recommended.
Boyce said road repaving will be a key priority of any future sales tax, particularly as the county has fallen behind on this work.
“We underfunded road repaving in the current SPLOST so not only do we have to go back to the level we should’ve funded, we now have to make up for the shortfalls, so that’s a big bill.”
