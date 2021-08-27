MARIETTA — Cobb County’s pension fund is on track with previously-set goals to be fully funded, but it won’t be for another 22 years.
Kennesaw State University professor Roger Tutterow, who chairs the pension fund’s board of trustees, told the Cobb Board of Commissioners this week the fund’s funding rate – the ratio of current assets and their projected growth versus its long-term liabilities – should reach 80% by 2036 and 100% by 2043, which was consistent with projections he offered two years ago.
In the meantime, Cobb County will be responsible for covering the yearly pension expenses not paid for by the fund’s assets.
Tutterow explained the board of trustee’s calculations for the funding rate:
“The assets that we currently have in the plan, we make an assumption regarding how much of a return that we expect we will get going forward, and that is one half of the equation,” he said. “And then the other half … is based upon our assumptions for retirement and mortality. What do we think the actual cost of providing the benefits to the retirees will be?”
Steady growth in the fund, Tutterow said, can be attributed to increased county spending on retirement obligations, and robust asset returns which, given enough time, should compound on each other.
Totaling nearly a billion dollars in holdings, the fund is supported through contributions by Cobb employees and the county itself, a financial obligation which increases year-over-year and takes up a sizable chunk of annual budget growth.
Workers on the county’s traditional pension plan contribute 8.25% of their salary to their pension. In exchange, they receive 2.5% of their salary (known as the 'service factor') for each year of service (i.e., 50% for 20 years of employment) upon retirement. That employee contribution will rise to 8.75% of their salary by 2023.
In 2010, the county created a more flexible plan which takes a smaller slice of 3% out of employee’s paychecks, and has a lesser payout of 1% of their salary per year of service. As older employees phase out of government and are replaced, the number of county workers on the newer plan has steadily grown to nearly 2,500 in 2020.
Cobb boasted a funding rate for its pension plan of around 95% up until the late 1990s, when the county increased its plan's generosity and made those changes retroactive. That change alone resulted in a roughly 25% drop in the funding rate. Further plan changes and asset losses during the Great Recession saw the plan’s funding rate bottom out in 2008 at just above 50%.
The current funding rate now sits around 54%. While the board is “not thrilled” about still sitting below 60%, Tutterow said, he’s optimistic the county will slowly but surely close the gap.
2020, in fact, was a banner year for the fund as it gained almost three percentage points in value, buoyed by rollicking stock market returns in the latter part of the year. Tutterow said given that strong performance, there was little more value to be squeezed out of the assets themselves.
“I don’t think we can ask much more out of our investment team, in terms of generating asset performance,” Tutterow said, noting the fund is in the first percentile of comparable funds based on its returns.
When asked by Commissioner Jerica Richardson if he had any policy recommendations to shore up the fund’s finances, Tutterow abstained from rendering judgment.
“I try to stay in my box,” Tutterow replied. “I certainly think that it’s fair to constantly ask, ‘What is the burden upon the county of making progress toward being fully funded?’ I may have personal opinions, but I would prefer not to speak on behalf of the pension plan.”
