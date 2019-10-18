Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.