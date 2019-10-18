Representatives of the county's public safety employees have argued that a step and grade salary schedule would go a long way toward stemming the flight of police officers and firefighters seeking better pay.
Monday, the county will likely debut draft step and grade schedules, something that county police and fire personnel have been anxious to see, according to Commission Chairman Mike Boyce and workers' representatives.
A salary schedule will tell current and potential employees exactly how much they will earn working for Cobb County, with the figure determined by their number of years with the county (step) and their rank (grade).
East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott pushed for a step and grade schedule when the board was working on the county budget this summer; Boyce said it couldn't be worked into the budget, which was passed in August, because the council didn't have enough time to consider it. Ultimately, commissioners gave public safety employees a 7% raise and all other employees a 4% raise.
In 2017, Boyce convinced the commissioners to award raises to county employees — half of them in public safety — to the tune of $10.4 million annually following a market study commissioned by the Archer Company.
According to Sgt. Steve Gaynor, president of the Cobb County Fraternal Order of Police Kermit C. Sanders Lodge No. 13, employees were skeptical the commission would make a step and grade schedule a priority after the raise they gave. That skepticism has only grown with the county's reluctance to release draft schedules it has put together.
"They're very secretive," Gaynor said, saying former public safety director Mike Register denied his request to see the schedules in August. "Employees fixing to leave are waiting to see a plan."
Boyce has said a step and grade schedule is one of his priorities for the 2020 budget. But, at an Oct. 3 board retreat, Boyce and west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill sparred over whether they should release the draft schedules.
"My point was, we need to be waiting for the interim director along with our finance director to put together a plan and bring it forward when they were confident bringing it forward, not when the chairman thought it should be brought forward," Gambrill said Friday. "Let the staff do their job."
Boyce insists the plans are subject to open records laws now that they have been discussed by commissioners at public meetings.
"We discussed it at the retreat. People know it's there and I believe in having an informed discussion," Boyce told the MDJ. "By giving (public safety) our various options, they can become part of our discussions, which is the best thing because they're the ones most impacted by it. I need their support."
Boyce said he wanted to do whatever he could so long as the county could pay for it without increasing the millage rate. Boyce said he does not have enough political capital to raise the millage rate again, having already done so by 1.7 mills in July 2018.
The number of steps in the schedule and whether raises will be tied to performance evaluations will have to be hammered out by county officials and public safety representatives. But Boyce already knows the schedule will not be offered to all of the county's employees.
"The money's simply not there for that," he said. "Guess what it's tied to? That thing that I can't do," he added, referring to raising the millage.
