MARIETTA — Although animal rights dominated this week's public hearing on proposed changes to the county code, it wasn’t the most significant proposal that came before the Board of Commissioners, according to one county official.
That title goes to an amendment taking aim at AirBnB and other short-term rentals, according to Jessica Guinn, the county’s director of community development.
At the beginning of every year, the board considers changes to its code of ordinances. Tuesday’s hearing was the first on this year’s amendments. A second and final hearing will be Feb. 11.
The county Planning Commission, an advisory body whose recommendations the Board of Commissioners take into account when making their final decision, will hold its second hearing on the amendments Wednesday.
SHORT-TERM RENTALS
The proposed amendment would impose burdens on property owners who rent their homes or apartments for 30 days or fewer at a time. North Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said she and east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott requested the change given the number of short-term rentals in their districts.
“Currently, we don’t really have a mechanism to address issues that come up with short-term rentals,” Guinn said.
The amendment would force owners to acquire a business license and designate a short-term rental agent for each property, someone who could respond to any issue at the property within 30 minutes.
It would also impose a limit of two adults per room and three per property, although the Planning Commission could recommend that the board change that, Guinn said.
Ray Thomas, of the Mableton Improvement Coalition, spoke at the hearing and called the ordinance “timely.”
“We desperately need it,” he said. “What is happening is many communities, residential communities, are being turned into hotel-like communities.”
He suggested the board go even further, by adding the requirement that both property owners and short-term rental agents have “at least $1 million in liability insurance.”
In an interview with the MDJ, Pam O'Dell, executive director of the Short Term Renters Association of Georgia, said she was opposed to the amendment.
Her biggest issue is that the ordinance allows the county to go into one of the homes for an inspection in the event of a conflict between a short-term rental owner and his or her neighbor. Such homes, she says, are unlike hotels in that they revert back to being someone’s personal residence after a guest leaves.
“When we look at state law and federal law and the Constitution, when an ordinance makes provisions for the government to come into a personal residence, John and Mary’s home, and do an inspection or do an investigation, there are current laws that strictly prohibit that,” O’Dell said.
An attendee at Tuesday’s meeting also opposed the ordinance, saying it could “destabilize single-family neighborhoods” and should be limited to areas that attract a large number of out-of-towners.
HOUSES/BUSINESSES
Dana Johnson, of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, applauded another amendment that would allow certain small businesses in single-family homes along major corridors. The amendment was supported by west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill.
“If you drive along Dallas Highway, we’ve got some properties — to expect them to develop as a home might not be reasonable,” Gambrill said.
She envisions professionals such as accountants, attorneys, insurance agents and dentists working out of such properties. Currently, they would have to get a temporary land-use permit to work out of their homes.
"I think this is a really great concept that can have a very strong, positive impact for small businesses across Cobb County," Johnson said.
FIRE SAFETY
Johnson also spoke in favor of amendments that would give the county fire marshal more discretion in determining buildings’ occupancy loads and create a board that would hear appeals to the fire marshal’s decisions.
The changes, he said, would allow the county to "better compete from an economic development perspective."
At least some in the business community are behind the idea; at a recent meeting of the Cumberland Community Improvement District, attendees applauded the news.
CHICKENS
Two attendees at Tuesday’s meeting asked the board to approve an ordinance making it easier to put chickens in one’s backyard.
Under the proposed change, people with fewer than 80,000 square feet can keep one chicken for every 5,000 square feet in their backyard without seeking a permit from the Board of Commissioners.
One woman said she would like to use backyard chickens as she does her vegetable patch — as a teaching tool for her children.
Another said worries about chickens being noisy or dirty are overblown, at least relative to other things that already populate the suburbs, such as dogs and children.
The amendment was sponsored by Commissioner Bob Ott, Gambrill and south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid.
PARKS
Commissioners also heard proposals that would prohibit a number of activities in county parks and increase the fines for violations.
One amendment would raise the fine for a first offense from $35 to $100 and from $100 to $250 for a second offense.
“When the code was written, $35 and $100 were a little less important, you can imagine how many people are taking advantage of that,” a parks department staffer said.
Other amendments would ban discharging firearms, drugs, graffiti, pyrotechnics such as fireworks, the playing of golf anywhere other than golf courses, the damaging of park property and vegetation and handheld metal detectors.
“You'll be amazed at how many people think they found lost treasure and they find irrigation valves and everything else and they dig it up and it causes a lot of damage,” the staffer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.