Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, said Friday that the county government may take steps soon to address surging COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant.
In a county-produced interview with communications director Ross Cavitt, Cupid acknowledged the worrying trend and alluded to the county possible "advancing some policies to address this."
Cobb has gone from averaging less than 20 cases per day in early June to averaging 276 cases per day as of Monday, part of a statewide trend. Public health officials, including Cobb-Douglas Public Director Dr. Janet Memark, have sounded the alarm about nearly full intensive care units amid Georgia's low vaccination rate. As cases skyrocket, Memark has said the new surge could eclipse the last, and largest, surge in January.
"I mean, this is something that we thought we had gotten on the other side of, and with school resuming, businesses planning on opening back up again for employees to come to work, it's very frustrating for us to be here," Cupid said. "And it's not frustrating just to see the rise in our rates, but the contrasting, and actually conflicting, opinions about how we get those numbers back down, which I think is becoming a challenge for us."
Cupid did not elaborate on what actions the county is considering. Reached for comment Monday, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said more information may be available following Tuesday's zoning hearing. The hearing is expected to draw a large turnout, which Cavitt said in the video may require some "juggling of the crowds."
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|08/16/21
|Change
|Cases
|67,902
|+810
|Hospitalizations
|3,731
|+2
|Deaths
|1,049
|+4
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|08/16/21
|Change
|Cases
|996,653
|+14,064
|Hospitalizations
|69,147
|+295
|Deaths
|19,020
|+33
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
