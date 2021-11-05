KENNESAW — Over 50 years after Fulton and DeKalb county residents first approved a 1% sales tax to fund the construction of MARTA rail lines, Cobb voters could get another bite at that apple next year.
County officials have settled on a rail line from the Bankhead station on Atlanta’s west side, running up through southeast Cobb County to Cumberland, as one of a slew of possible transit options for a referendum next year.
The unprecedented infrastructure project, however, would come with two major caveats. One is that the steep cost of a rail line would severely undercut the funding for other transit expansions throughout the rest of Cobb County.
And according to Department of Transportation Director Drew Raessler, who lifted the veil a few inches more on the possible 2022 transportation sales tax referendum this week, the rail line would serve just 5% of Cobb’s projected 2050 workforce.
That was one of the major findings revealed by county officials at the first in a series of town halls on the proposed “M-SPLOST” (mobility special purpose local option sales tax — hence the acronym). Held at the North Cobb Regional Library Thursday, the event brought out about 20 residents.
M-SPLOST
The county has two possible SPLOST packages it could put on the ballot next year. One, permitted under House Bill 170, is a transportation sales tax which can be up to 1% and run up to five years. That tax would likely be devoted mostly to creating new roadway and trail infrastructure.
Cobb is also one of 13 counties in the metro area that can impose a 1%, up to 30-year sales tax for transit purposes — i.e., bus lines or railways — under HB 930.
Both taxes can be less than a penny, or “fractional,” and can run for fewer than 30 and five years, respectively. While they might appear on the ballot alongside each other, their electoral fates aren’t joined at the hip; one could be voted up while another is voted down.
In other words, residents could be voting on anything from a quarter-penny tax to fund a few trailheads and roundabouts, up to a full 2% increase — bringing the county’s sales tax rate to 8% — to fund trails, roadways, and major rapid transit investment. Where the Board of Commissioners will land on that spectrum remains to be seen, but is expected to be announced early next year.
County officials have dubbed the two possible taxes, in whatever combination they might end up in, with the collective moniker of “Mobility SPLOST.”
Though Raessler showered the audience with a cavalcade of figures and projects, many of the audience questions centered on the mechanics of the tax itself. Confusion circulated over the difference between the two future taxes and the county’s general 1% SPLOST, which was renewed in 2020.
That SPLOST, Raessler noted, goes to a wide array of county departments and projects, though transportation receives the largest piece of the pie. Even then, most of it goes simply to upkeep — over $200 million of the SPLOST’s expected $750 million in collections goes to road resurfacing.
The new SPLOSTs, Raessler said, are the county’s best shot at taking the next step in transportation and transit infrastructure.
“We have a roadway network and a transportation system that's nearing capacity, that's nearing the maximum that it can hold today,” Raessler said. “If we begin to turn the page, and we begin to see the growth within the county, the county really cannot sustain itself (and) sustain any growth … without doing something to the transportation network to increase that capacity.”
Fork in the Road
Raessler presented three options for each of the two possible tax increases.
For the five-year, transportation-only tax, the county is proposing to put it on the ballot in one of three increments: a quarter-penny, a half-penny, and a full penny. The greater the tax, the more projects that can be funded.
A full penny, for example, would pay for 36 trails, while a quarter-penny would pay for nine (along with roadway projects).
The public transit tax (for up to 30 years) is where the scenarios become more complex. One potential project list — leaning toward covering as much of the county as possible — would put less investment into the county’s high-capacity corridors and focus more on reaching underserved areas in the far reaches of the county.
Another scenario would lean heavily into those high-use areas by constructing the aforementioned rail line. While acknowledging the rail line’s limitations, particularly in serving a small fraction of the county’s workforce, Raessler said the upshot would be expanding the regional connectivity of MARTA and spurring economic development in western Atlanta and southeastern Cobb.
Vinings resident Ron Sifen, who was among those in attendance, told the MDJ the route from Bankhead to Cumberland was “the right route,” but criticized that plan as doing “nothing to improve mobility in Cobb County” proper.
Finally, the county could balance the two approaches by pursuing high-capacity bus lines — including bus rapid transit, which utilizes its own dedicated lanes — while still expanding service in areas away from main corridors.
Asked if she had a preference among the three possibilities laid out Thursday, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she certainly had one, but joked that sharing it “might dissuade people from coming out to the next three town halls.”
Commissioner Keli Gambrill, whose district hosted the event, said she thought the proposals as described were of limited use to northwest Cobb.
“For the district … we’re pretty much going to get trails. Trails are not going to help us increase our mobility out in west Cobb,” she said, noting that the projects in high-traffic areas were more useful from a county-wide perspective. “That is not going to help get us moving.”
Three more town halls will be held on the M-SPLOST this month, one in each commission district:
- 6 p.m. Tuesday (District 3) Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta, GA 30060;
- 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (District 4) Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy, 2435 East-West Connector, Austell GA 30106;
- 6 p.m. November 30 (District 2) Fullers Park Recreation Center, 3499 Robinson Rd, Marietta, GA 30068.
