Cobb County officials say crews were out Sunday investigating a tornado siren malfunction that led to an unwarranted alarm overnight.
In a Facebook post, the county said officials with the Cobb County Emergency Management Agency worked with Cobb EMC to cut power to the siren on Macland Road.
"They will then figure out the cause of the malfunction," the post on Sunday morning said. "We apologize for the disruption to the area and will report back when we determine what happened."
Cobb County communications officials did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
