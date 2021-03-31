Following a 10-week decline in COVID-19 case numbers, Cobb-Douglas Public Health is seeing a high plateau of COVID-19 cases with slow movement upwards, Dr. Janet Memark wrote in a Tuesday update.
That plateau can be quantified in Cobb as about 90 cases per day, the seven-day moving average as of Wednesday. The average is a fraction of the numbers seen in January, when the average topped 500 cases per day. However, it is a higher plateau than the one seen last October (50-60 cases per day).
Cobb was averaging 2.4 deaths per day as of Wednesday, up from two weeks ago (1.4 per day) but down from February (more than five per day). Last fall, the average was often below one death per day.
The most concerning data point for Memark, however, is the steady increase in coronavirus variants her office is seeing. The B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom, as well as the B.1.351 variant, which originated in South Africa, have been identified in the Cobb-Douglas district.
P.1, the variant which originated in Brazil, has been identified in Georgia, though Memark pointed that only 2% of COVID-19 tests are sent for variant detection.
The state has continued to lag behind nearly every other in administering vaccinations.
At the same time, Georgia is third in the country for the number of variants detected, Memark wrote. The variants pose threats due to their increased infectivity and, in some cases, severity.
“At this time, the vaccines do seem to have a pretty good effect against the majority of the variants. We are in a race,” she wrote. “This is a race to get as many people vaccinated as possible, as the number of variants increases right beneath our feet.”
With spring break looming, she also cautioned people from being reckless with their vacation plans. Even if the pandemic’s end seems within reach, people ought to keep masking, social distancing and washing their hands — “We have not won this battle,” Memark wrote.
All Georgians 16 and older are eligible to get vaccinated.
State-run mass vaccination sites are operating at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta and at the Delta Flight Musuem near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Vaccines are also available through district and county-level public health authorities and at a range of pharmacies. Memark called on people to sign up for appointments.
“All the vaccines have very good safety profiles and are extremely effective against COVID-19,” Memark wrote. “If we delay, we will lose this battle against the fourth surge that is trying to take hold in our community. The only way that we will get back to normal life is if we can get some herd protection as a group.”
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|03/31/21
|Change
|Cases
|58,198
|+125
|Hospitalizations
|2,974
|+8
|Deaths
|913
|+4
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|03/31/21
|Change
|Cases
|852,395
|+1,089
|Hospitalizations
|58,810
|+150
|Deaths
|16,607
|+74
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(1) comment
Cry me a river!!
If you are too stupid to get a vaccine then you deserve the outcome.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.