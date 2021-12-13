MARIETTA — In the aftermath of the September floods which ravaged east Cobb, the persistent question from homeowners was what the county would do to prevent such a catastrophe in the future.
A new proposal — to establish a separate utility fee for stormwater management — is now among the first steps the county is considering toward that aim.
Water System Director Judy Jones will ask commissioners Tuesday to greenlight exploring that proposal. Commissioner Jerica Richardson, whose constituents were among the most hard-hit by the flooding, told the MDJ the idea came from the grassroots.
“This is just exploring the possibility,” Richardson said of the agenda item. “Several residents – a lot of our constituents have been requesting that we look into it, so this is to really answer that call and provide that information in a public format.”
Indeed, among the questions lobbed at Richardson in an October town hall was whether the county had a separate fee to fund stormwater upkeep and improvements, and if not, why. Residents pointed to persistent drainage and runoff problems prior to the flood which were never addressed; Jones said her department doesn’t have the requisite resources to proactively address problem spots.
Per Jones’ agenda item, the idea was first floated in Cobb over 15 years ago, when a consultant recommended the county create a separate stormwater utility line item. The Cobb Water System brought that request to the Board of Commissioners, but at the time, they declined to act on it.
A number of metro Atlanta locales have a separate fee, including Gwinnett and DeKalb counties and several Cobb cities. The fee is typically assessed based on the amount of impervious surface on a property. Jones’ agenda item indicates Cobb’s would operate similarly.
Stormwater spending in unincorporated Cobb is currently funded through a surcharge on top of regular water rates, which is not charged to residents living in the county’s six cities. For a home using between 4,000 and 15,000 gallons of water per year, that surcharge amounts to 18 cents per 1,000 gallons, according to the county.
The county also raised water rates by roughly 11% earlier this year, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2022.
That currently covers the department’s budget of about $7.75 million per year, with $2.25 million going to operating costs and $4.5 million going to new improvements. But to clear a backlog of neglected projects and expand services, Jones wrote, the department needs more funding, one way or another.
“There are approximately 1,800 miles of storm drain pipes in unincorporated Cobb County, and 70 miles of those pipes have reached the end of their service life and need replacement,” Jones wrote. “In addition, the Water System is responsible for maintaining more than 100 detention ponds. There is a significant backlog of stormwater projects, including 93 pipe failures that have resulted in sinkholes. The Water System does not have sufficient staffing or funding to complete these projects in a timely manner.”
Jones told the MDJ Monday that a distinct fee might not be necessary, were the county to just raise the surcharge for residents in unincorporated Cobb. It remains to be determined which option the county will pursue, if any.
Commissioners will vote on the item, along with about 70 others, in their final meeting of the year beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
