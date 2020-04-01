Public health officials recommended Wednesday that Cobb County double down on existing efforts to encourage social distancing, but stopped short of recommending more severe measures the county chairman has signaled he is willing to take.
Lisa Crossman, the deputy director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, urged Chairman Mike Boyce and the mayors of the county’s six cities to extend declarations of emergency and the restrictions that accompany them until at least April 24, when some restrictions imposed by Gov. Brian Kemp are set to expire.
The only major departure from the provisions in the declaration of emergency signed by Boyce March 24 would be the closure of nonessential businesses in which social distancing is impossible, such as hair salons and tattoo parlors.
Since signing the emergency declaration, Boyce has said he is willing to make it even more restrictive should he find that it was not effective in slowing the spread of the virus within the county.
"If it appears that our mitigation efforts are not working, then I have to modify the executive order to make it more severe," Boyce told the MDJ last week. If existing efforts at encouraging social distancing don't work, he continued, "we got to be very clear here: There will not be a small reduction in the restrictions, there will be a significant reduction in the restrictions (in) the emergency order.”
After Wednesday’s meeting, Boyce said he plans on tweaking the declaration of emergency to comport with most of Crossman’s recommendations, but he declined to discuss specifics before they were shared with his colleagues on the Board of Commissioners.
Boyce said he would likely share his recommendations with the commissioners early Thursday and amend the declaration later that day.
As she had in the meeting preceding Boyce’s emergency declaration, Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, gave commissioners an update on the virus’ spread within the county.
A makeshift drive-thru testing center at Jim Miller Park is still testing fewer than 50 people per day, she said, and even then is only testing essential workers such as nurses, doctors and first responders.
The county has only 37 ventilators at its disposal, she continued. Ventilators are critical in combating the coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease that makes it difficult for some to breathe.
Given the continued shortage of testing capability, the county has focused on diagnosing the sickest patients, she added. As such, the hospitalization rate of those who test positive in Cobb is 40%, twice the statewide figure.
“If we have a higher denominator, then we can have a lower hospitalization rate,” Memark said. “But we’re testing really the highest risk people.”
Six nursing homes and three day cares have confirmed cases, she said. Two additional nursing homes are awaiting test results of suspected cases.
East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott said he did not have an issue with any of the recommendations made by Memark and Crossman and “totally agreed” with the closure of nonessential businesses that cannot implement social distancing.
But south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid said she was worried that the lack of an enforcement mechanism would mean people would continue to flout a shelter-in-place order written into the emergency declaration.
Boyce disagreed.
“I think it’s real bad public policy to arrest people,” he said. The 5% who have not been adhering to the order, he continued, “one way or another they’re going to get their just desserts” whether by falling ill themselves or passing the virus on to a loved one.
