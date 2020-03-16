MARIETTA — Cobb County government departments will begin operating with a "skeletal crew" on Wednesday, as part of the county's response to public health guidelines amid coronavirus concerns, according to county officials.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved those recommendations Monday from County Manager Rob Hosack and Deputy County Manager Jackie McMorris, who has also been named to head an internal task force dealing with county departments' coronavirus response and communications.
McMorris said transactional departments, such as community development, water, tax assessor, tax commissioner, department of transportation, will remain open with their slim crew, while lobbies public intake areas and in some cases entire buildings will be closed in departments where technology, drive-thru or call-in services could suffice.
McMorris said it's important to note the county's operations will not be shut down, but operational services will be limited, especially in person.
"This allows us to be able to say to the department heads, 'Go back between now and Wednesday morning at 12:01 a.m. and determine who are your essential employees who need to show up at a work site,'" McMorris said. "Everybody else will be sent home to work from home."
Commissioners also elected to cancel or postpone some meetings in March and April, beginning with the cancellation of Tuesday morning's 9 a.m. zoning meeting. Community Development Director Jessica Guinn said a separate space could be made available for those not comfortable sitting in a crowd to still participate in the Tuesday meeting, but commissioners favored adherence to public health guidelines, which call for social distancing and strict limits on crowd size.
Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce said allowing groups to congregate as closures and event cancellations happen all around the county would "fly in the face" of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The board also postponed an April 7 planning commission meeting, an April 15 board of zoning appeals meeting and its April 21 zoning meeting.
