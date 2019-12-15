The county’s governing board will consider on Monday an effort to “improve transparency and clarity of reporting” regarding debt service for the Atlanta Braves stadium in Cumberland and medical services in the Cobb Adult Detention Center, according to county documents.
County Chairman Mike Boyce said the stadium has been a source of controversy since it was approved in 2013, and isolating the money collected and spent on debt service will make it easier to answer questions about where the money is going.
The move will “allow those activities to be reviewed independent of other countywide activities managed in the General Fund,” the county’s comptroller, William Volckmann, wrote in an agenda item to county manager Rob Hosack.
Creating a new unit within the Sheriff’s Office General Fund for medical services, meanwhile, “will aid in the review and audit of efficiencies at the jail going forward as well as to track trends in spending,” according to the agenda item.
The sheriff's department recently announced it is seeking a new provider of health care for its inmates after its current provider, WellStar, elected to end the contract.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill said she doesn’t think the agenda item is related to WellStar’s decision to leave the detention center.
“I just think it’s something the county will have to keep a very detailed watch after because we know health care costs are skyrocketing,” she said. “We have new software that’s going to allow us to account with more detail, and this medical care is something we can really scrutinize.”
The stadium debt service and detention center medical services “are two very large expenses,” Gambrill said. “We know health care is constantly going up, so to be able to monitor those costs and see where we’re spending money — do we still contract (medical care) out or do we look at bringing it in house? It just gives you a better idea of where you’re spending your money.”
In other business, the county’s police and information services departments are requesting the replacement of more than 1,000 body and in-car cameras.
After reviewing eight bids, a committee chose the one submitted by Utility Associates, Inc. The county would pay Utility Associates $3.8 million over three years for new cameras and cloud storage of video.
“The department will be expected to refresh hardware at the end of the year three of the agreement, and renegotiate pricing at that time for the software, licensing, support and cloud storage,” reads the agenda item.
Commissioners will also consider paying a law firm to stay in the county.
Using funds from its Entrepreneurship and Innovation Grant Program, commissioners will vote on whether to give the Pierre Law Firm, which has an office in Atlanta and another in Powder Springs, $3,500 to use on “marketing and events” in exchange for the company’s commitment to staying in Cobb for the three years after the expiration date of the “incentive agreement.”
The money would come from the Development Authority of Cobb County, which had put $100,000 into the fund to aid businesses in “growing their business, creating jobs, and maintaining their presence in the county,” according to an agenda item written by the county’s director of community development, Jessica Guinn.
