County Chairman Mike Boyce said in an interview Friday he has no intention of mandating the use of masks in county limits or forcing certain businesses to close again.
Mayors in Atlanta, Savannah and elsewhere have issued executive orders requiring residents to wear masks. But elected officials in Cobb say the governor’s emergency declaration forbids local governments from taking actions that are any more or less restrictive than those outlined by the order.
“That is not something that we can do as a city government,” Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton said at a meeting of the City Council on Monday in response to questions he’d received regarding a possible mask mandate. “We can do that in our city facilities, and we have done that.”
In any case, the order would be difficult to enforce, Boyce said.
“It’s all well and good for five of us up here on this board to mandate the wearing of a mask,” Boyce said. “But then we’re asking our 750 police officers to enforce this mandate amongst 760,000 people in the county, so the only ones that are going to bear the burden of this enforcement will be our police officers, not the board.”
As for businesses, the chairman said his March order to close some in Cobb County — issued at the same time and covering the same businesses as one signed by the governor — “was a one-and-done.”
“Ultimately, you have to find a way to take care of your family, you got to pay your bills,” Boyce said. “And (neither) the federal government nor the county has, you know, unlimited funds to pay for everybody to stay home” during the pandemic.
The chairman said Wellstar Health System has assured him they can handle a potential surge in cases even as other hospital systems around the state struggle with an influx of coronavirus patients.
“If there’s any good news with this virus (it’s) that Wellstar System has the capacity to expand to meet the anticipated surge (in patients) … associated with the spread of the virus,” he said.
The county has been preparing as well.
In June, the Board of Commissioners gave county staff permission to create a strategic stockpile of personal protective equipment, which was in short supply in the early weeks of the pandemic.
Boyce said the stockpile is growing, albeit slowly, as competition among states and countries continues to make such equipment hard to procure.
Boyce will unveil his proposed budget for the coming fiscal year next week. Although governments around the country are preparing for a Great Recession-style hit to municipal finances, Boyce said the county will not have to dip into its reserves in 2021.
The biggest change to the budget will instead come from a large reduction in capital expenditures, the chairman said.
“We had a pretty robust program for the last two years recapitalizing,” he said. “And we’ve almost totally taken that down to zero right now.”
Commissioners will also consider new requests for a slice of more than $132 million in federal aid the county received in April, of which about half remains, Boyce said.
The county has already committed more than $50 million in aid for small businesses, renters facing eviction and nonprofits feeding the needy.
Tuesday, commissioners will decide whether to use $8 million to support the Cobb County School District as well as give certain county employees hazard pay for having risked contracting the virus while most of their colleagues worked from home in April and May.
“I tell people that this week’s meeting will be some really good public viewing if you want to see your government in action,” he said.
Other requests will be brought before the board at month’s end, Boyce added, including a $34 million request for aid from Cobb’s six cities.
