The coronavirus will not significantly impact the county’s finances for the current fiscal year, according to county officials. What happens next year, however, is anybody’s guess.
“We know this is a pandemic, but we’re treating this almost as a recession, in a way,” Bill Volckmann, the county’s finance director, said Friday.
County Chairman Mike Boyce has repeatedly said he has three priorities for the budget for fiscal year 2021: not raising the millage rate, lowering the amount of money transferred from the county’s water fund and giving a merit raise to the county’s employees.
The first two are still on the table, he said.
“I think they understand how fortunate they are that they’re in a position where they’re collecting compensation and benefits right now, where so many in the county are not afforded that opportunity,” he said.
But he declined to consider what other ramifications the virus might have on county services and operations.
“It’s way too premature to discuss what those might look like,” he said.
There is no question, he said, that the county is facing the same issues it did during the Great Recession, when there were deeps cuts to the county’s budget.
The county’s finance team, however, has been making some assumptions about the virus’ impact on the budget using the Great Recession as a yardstick.
It will likely “devastate” hotel/motel tax revenues, Volckmann said.
Assuming an 80-90% reduction in such revenues during the crisis, the amount the tax collects per month would drop from about $1.2 million to as little as $100,000. The money generated by the tax is used to pay off existing bonds on the Atlanta Braves Stadium and the Cobb Performing Arts Centre.
Revenues generated from fees at county parks and other public facilities are a drop in the county’s bucket, Volckmann said. Even if they were at zero for the duration of the crisis, it would have little impact on the county’s financial standing.
He will, however, keep a very close eye on property tax revenues, which are due in the fall.
The county assumes a collection rate of 97%, he said. During the Great Recession, it dropped to about 96.5%, he estimated. Assuming a collection rate of 95% this year — a dip the county has never seen before, he added — it would cost the county some $5 million.
In such a scenario, county residents who are unable to afford their tax bill simply wouldn’t pay it. Volckmann said the county’s finance team has even considered assuming a rate of collection lower than 95%.
Volckmann said the coronavirus would have little impact on the 2016 SPLOST. The county has collected more revenue from the tax than it initially projected. As such, even in the finance team’s worst-case scenarios, it expects the tax to collect the $750 million needed to pay for the projects it was to fund before expiring at the end of 2021.
As of late, the tax has netted the county roughly $13 million per month. During the Great Recession, the SPLOST in effect at the time averaged $9 million per month but dipped as low as $7.5 million, Volckmann said.
Assuming it brings in only $6 million per month going forward, the 2016 SPLOST would still collect a total of $750 million before it expires Dec. 31, 2021.
All told, “we’re hoping there’s going to be a quick rebound,” Volckmann said. “But everything we’ve heard from an economic standpoint is, it’s not going to be an immediate (restoration).”
