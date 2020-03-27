KENNESAW — People who follow the Cobb County Police Department on Facebook awoke to a pleasant surprise Friday morning: A handful of county parks would reopen at noon, only days after the entire system was closed to the public in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
It was a mistake.
County Chairman Mike Boyce said Friday that parks would not reopen and insisted such a move would be contrary to the county’s efforts to encourage social distancing, which public health officials have said is governments’ only weapon in their fight against the virus.
“With the best of intentions, people wanted to relieve some of the social stress of shelter in place. I understand that,” Boyce said.
An emergency declaration he signed earlier this week requires county residents to “shelter in place” until at least April 15.
The decision to open certain county parks “was not coordinated through me,” the chairman continued, “and the spirit and intent of my order clearly meant that we were closing the parks. It was an administrative misstep and we corrected it and it won’t happen again.”
Jimmy Gisi, director of the parks department, said county staff had discussed Thursday afternoon opening some of the county’s passive parks for the weekend “realizing that folks are cooped up in their houses and needing somewhere to get out.”
Some who were privy to the conversation thought a decision to reopen the parks had been made, leading to Friday morning’s errant Facebook post on the Cobb Police Department’s page.
The parks listed in the post were all passive parks, Gisi noted.
“That’s the only reason that was even considered,” he said. “None of those parks had playgrounds, none of them had ballfields.”
Boyce said it was an honest mistake made by people trying to do right by county residents.
“I think it’s important to remember that we’re in a crisis,” he said. “People are going to be asked to make some very quick decisions. And on the surface of them, they appear reasonable. But when you have further thought about it, you realize the consequences of the action and you just have to go and take it back, acknowledge that you made a mistake and that it won’t happen again.”
