MARIETTA — Marietta City Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly is liveSAFE Resource's 2020 Woman of the Year.
The councilwoman was surprised with the award at the Marietta City Council meeting Wednesday night.
Kelly thought she was presenting businesswoman Kim Gresh with a city proclamation when Gresh made the announcement.
The councilwoman's friends and family were there to congratulate her, and had prepared a video that played at the meeting, sharing their support.
According to liveSAFE, Cooper Kelly was selected as Woman of the Year for her dedication and efforts to better the community and give back.
A senior resident manager of environmental, health and safety at Anheuser-Busch, she is the president and a co-founder of the company's Employee Cancer Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit that gives financial assistance to Anheuser-Busch employees with cancer.
Kelly, who is the mayor pro tem, represents over 7,000 constituents in Ward 6 on the City Council and 60,000 Marietta residents. She chairs the city's Parks, Recreation and Tourism committee.
She was chosen from among 15 metro Atlanta honorees for demonstrating outstanding leadership in business, nonprofit and volunteer arenas.
These women were all inducted into the Academy of Women Leaders:
• LaSandra Boykin, Director of Corporate Giving, Norfolk Southern
• Heidi Dasinger, Business Development Manager, Marietta Power and Water
• Kimberley Euston, National Business Development Leader Technology Media and
Telecommunications Sector, PwC
• Michelle Fernanders, Firefighter Educator, Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services
• Andrea Foard, Transit Division Manager/Deputy Director, Cobb County Department of Transportation
• Kellie Hill, Judge, Magistrate Court of Cobb County
• Monique Honaman, Partner, ISHR Group & Contender Brands
• Lee Hyaduck, Operations Manager, Center for Young Adult Addiction & Recovery- Kennesaw State University
• Carla Jackson, Tax Commissioner, Cobb County Tax Commissioner's Office
• Kari Love, Chief Executive Officer, The Atlanta Women's Foundation
• Cecelia Patellis, Assistant Vice President of Community Education and Outreach, Wellstar Health System
• Amanda Seals, Senior Manager, Policy and Government Relations, Deloitte
• Shannon Wallace, District Attorney, Cherokee County District Attorney's Office
• Caroline Whaley, Executive Director, Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District
LiveSAFE Resources helps people affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse. The nonprofit is holding its largest fundraiser, a silent auction, online only due to COVID-19 concerns, open through Sunday. For more information, or to purchase from the auction or donate, visit www.livesaferesources.org.
