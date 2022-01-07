MARIETTA — After 10 years, Marietta Councilman Johnny Walker says it’s time the city addresses the so-called “Goldstein gap,” a vacant lot at 77 North Park Square owned by the family of Philip Goldstein, the former councilman who owns much of the property around Marietta Square.
“It’s just such an eyesore on the Square, and we spent millions of dollars on the sidewalks and the street improvements, widening them … I get lots of people asking me, ‘When are y’all gonna do something about that?’” Walker said.
To that end, Walker asked city staff to add a discussion item about the property to the agenda for Monday’s council work session.
The gap has a long history of controversy. It was once occupied by the historic Cuthbertson building, which Goldstein tore down in November 2010, saying it was too expensive to renovate the building. In the first few years after, Goldstein engaged in a legal battle with the city after a proposal to build a five-story building was rejected by the council due to its proposed height. In 2018, plans to build a three-story brewery were approved by the city, but the deal between Goldstein and the brewery owner fell through.
Walker raised the issue of the property in May 2020, arguing the fenced-off lot had attracted trash and pests, and was a safety hazard. The property was cleaned up around that time, and the issue was dropped.
Walker in the past has proposed moving the Marietta Welcome Center or some city offices to a new building that could be built there. Another option, he said, was to build a brick wall that would be more attractive than the current wooden fence. The lot, he said, is prime real estate just waiting to be developed.
In 2014, Mayor Steve Tumlin floated the idea of using the site to build the city’s tourism office. Tumlin said at the time Goldstein has been telling people for years that he has a tenant for the lot.
“I’m not trying to pick on the Goldsteins, I’m just looking out for the citizens of Marietta … I support him building a building there,” Walker said.
Walker’s email to city staff, though, did mention “consideration of possible condemnation,” which would entail the city taking control of the property. Walker declined to elaborate on that point, saying he isn’t a lawyer. City Attorney Doug Haynie also declined to comment on condemnation, saying he hadn’t yet reviewed the Monday agenda.
Goldstein declined to comment for this article, saying he was mourning his mother, who died last Saturday. His son, Joseph, who succeeded Philip Goldstein on the council, also declined to comment.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson doesn’t consider it an eyesore, since the fence surrounding it now has public art added during the most recent Chalktoberfest.
“I do not think we should ever consider condemnation lightly or without evidence that shows such action is our only action,” she wrote to the MDJ, adding, “As far as I know, unlike actions we take to condemn land for projects like the Powder Spring Road improvement, we (the city) have no plans to develop that parcel into something that puts the public’s interest over the owner’s rights.”
Councilman Grif Chalfant said he’d like something to be done to the property, but wasn’t sure Goldstein could be compelled to change his own property.
“It sure would be nice if we could figure out a way to do something to get that done,” Chalfant said Friday. “Whether we help him find an owner to use it or find a user, or find some municipal user, something like that.”
In order to condemn property, the city would need to have a good public use for the property, Chalfant said. In the past, condemnation has been used for road projects, but simply doing it to beautify the city would be treading on uncertain legal ground, he said.
“It seems like if you did own 75% of the Square, you would want to fill that big hole in the ground to complete the Square. … I just think it was better when you had a building there, than what you’ve got right now. … I don’t know what he’s (Goldstein) waiting for, because you can’t get a better economic climate for development than right now,” Chalfant said.
(3) comments
City squelches his plan and now doesnt like the results...........
Couldn't it be available for movies to build a facade, Whatever They Want, for filming on a real city square? Then just leave the facade till the next movie changes it?
Could fill in the hole with dirt...plant some grass and a couple of trees. Green space could be nice?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.