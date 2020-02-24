A new neighborhood is set to come to Marietta near Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
Marietta’s Judicial and Legislative Committee will consider a detailed plan Tuesday evening for a 37-home age-restricted neighborhood on 11.2 acres off Stilesboro Road between the park and Barrett Parkway.
Late last year, the City Council approved developer Traton Homes’ request to annex and rezone the land from Cobb County. The vote was unanimous, and nobody spoke against the plan during the public hearing.
Under county zoning, the land could have had a little over two lots per acre. The current plan would have a density of slightly over three units per acre.
Kevin Moore, an attorney representing Traton, told the council prior to the plan’s approval that neighborhoods restricted to residents age 55 or older are becoming more popular as the population ages.
He said the target demographic will be people nearing retirement who either already live in the area or have children who live in the area.
“That age-restricted market is looking for a smaller home,” he said. “It is, in fact, a move-down home. It’s a home that has a square footage that is smaller. … All of the living areas are masters on main. Living areas, kitchens, dining, living rooms, den, all are on the main floor, these are essentially single-floor living like ranch homes, they’re deeper than they are wide. There are opportunities for an upstairs bedroom and bathroom for guests, but they’re specifically designed for that age-restricted market.”
Moore said another Traton property directly across the street had sold quickly with homes priced in the high $400,000s to the low $500,000s.
In a memo to Mayor Steve Tumlin and the City Council dated Feb. 14, Planning and Zoning Manager Shelby Little said the developers still need to submit plans showing all four sides of the planned homes, and there are other questions, including about the developers’ tree plan, which does not indicate which tree species will be included.
“Staff is still waiting on comments from some departments and should be able to provide any additional information at the Judicial Legislative Meeting on Feb. 25,” Little wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.