If you’re driving to the hospital for an emergency, what color sign do you look for?
That was the question at the heart of a recent Marietta City Council debate as WellStar Health Services came to seek variances for new road signs.
The health system’s new emergency department at WellStar Kennestone Hospital is in its final stages of construction, said WellStar Senior Project Manager Rich Kulik.
The new facilities are expected to bring massive improvements in capacity and care quality when they open across the street from their current location on Church Street, but that new location comes with a unique challenge.
The new department will be the place to go for those with emergencies, while the current hospital will still serve those who need non-emergency treatment.
The new emergency department is bordered by Church, Cherokee and Cherry streets. The existing hospital’s main entrance is also on Church Street.
If you are driving down Church Street, which is one-way, you’ll need to be in the left lane to turn into the emergency room, but you’ll need to be in the right lane to access other hospital services. Both sites can be accessed from Cherokee Street.
So WellStar came before the council with a plan to build 28 new signs and markings on the right-of-way to let drivers know where to go. The plans came with 11 variances requiring city approval, including sign height, setback, face area, sign type, number of signs and color.
That last one was the biggest sticking point. Hospital officials want red graphics on the roadway pointing toward the emergency entrance, said attorney Debbie Blair, who represented WellStar.
“Most people associate red with emergency, and they feel it is a better and more necessary color to direct people to the emergency room. … WellStar wants to make sure there are no emergencies that follow into the hospital and then have to get redirected to the emergency room. That could be a major problem for patients,” she said.
Some on the council had a problem with that idea. Blue is the traditional color for hospital signs. Councilman Joseph Goldstein asked Public Works Director Mark Rice to explain what the color red typically indicates in the city’s standards.
“According to the manual for our standards, which has been adopted for us to use, red is only supposed to be used for stop or prohibition, not for guidance,” Rice said. “That color is supposed to be blue for that type of use.”
Councilman Grif Chalfant said he thinks this situation should be an exception.
“I would say normally you have the blue, but I think this is an extra special situation where you’ve got the hospital completely separate from the emergency room, and I see if you don’t do this, it could lead to confusion, which could cost people’s lives,” he said.
But Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said she doesn’t see any need to change the traditional color scheme. She said Northside Hospital has its emergency room separate from its other services and it has blue signage.
“The sign is going to say ‘Emergency Room,’” she said. “If you only can follow a blue sign and not see that it says ‘Emergency Room,’ maybe you shouldn’t be driving. It’s going to say ‘Emergency.’ It’s not like it’s going to be just a red sign with nothing on it. … Red is for stopping. It’s for prohibited. It’s not for identifying.”
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly said she thinks the road signage will make things more clear for drivers.
“I agree when you go to other hospitals, it probably has a blue color, but this is an addition to us, it’s something we haven’t had, and it’s confusing enough when you have the blue tower, the green tower and whatever other towers out there, trying to figure out how to get into WellStar Kennestone, so I support the red color,” she said.
Most of the council agreed, approving the sign plan, red arrows and all, 5-2 with Richardson and Goldstein opposed.
Kulik said the construction is proceeding on schedule for a springtime opening. The new emergency department will accommodate 185,000 patients per year in the initial phase and 220,000 annually upon completion, nearly doubling the emergency department’s patient capacity from its current average of 389 patients a day to more than 600 a day.
“The facility will not only improve access to care for patients and our community, but also further enhance the services we provide. … At WellStar, our goal is to provide access to vital health services and create healthier communities. The expanded and enhanced WellStar Kennestone emergency department will allow us to continue to do what we do best — provide integrated care for the whole family, at every age and stage of life,” he said.
