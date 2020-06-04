A vacant bowling alley on Cobb Parkway near Kennesaw State University’s Marietta campus may become the site of a four-story senior housing development.
The Marietta City Council will soon consider a rezoning application for an estimated 1.59 acres at 565 Cobb Parkway South for 94 units designated “housing for older persons.”
The property consists of a total of 2.2 acres and is zoned for community retail commercial use. The proposal, requested by Prestwick Land Holdings LLC and the Marietta Housing Authority, would change the larger portion’s zoning to residential high rise and leave a remaining 0.6 acres zoned commercial.
The Marietta Planning Commission unanimously recommended the rezoning’s approval, as well as four variances: to reduce the minimum tract size for the new zoning from two acres to the size of the new lot; to reduce minimum height for residential high rise from five stories to four; to reduce the front yard setback from a required 50 feet to 10 feet; to reduce side yard setbacks from 30 to 20 feet and to reduce a parking minimum from 188 to 94 parking spaces.
The City Council will review the potential rezoning at its work session Monday and will have a final vote after a public hearing at its Wednesday meeting.
A great idea for an area of dying commercial uses.
