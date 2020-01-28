Should the city of Marietta get a cut from the Marietta Farmers Market that operates each weekend on city-owned streets?
That’s the question members of the City Council asked themselves Tuesday during the city’s Economic and Community Development meeting.
The market runs Saturday mornings year-round and Sunday afternoons from May to October.
Stop by and you’ll see big crowds browsing booths containing fresh vegetables, jams, pasta, meats, baked goods and more. Councilman Johnny Walker said he has been asked by constituents how the market works financially.
“How is he paid, the supervisor of all that?” Walker asked.
The supervisor is market director Johnny Fulmer, who was not available to comment Tuesday evening.
“To my knowledge, he’s paid through transactions with the vendors, who lease those spaces,” said parks and facilities director Rich Buss.
“So he gets the money, we don’t get the money?” Walker asked.
“Correct,” Buss said. “It doesn’t really pass through the city or the (Downtown Marietta Development Authority).”
According to the farmers market website, an average of 65 vendors operate there each week, and there is a $25 fee per day to run a booth.
Walker, who requested an explanation from city staff on the market’s operations Tuesday night, said he loves the market and visits it regularly, but he thinks if it uses city streets, the city deserves a cut.
“I’m not trying to burden this business, but I don’t think it’s right,” he said.
Other council members expressed agreement with Walker, though no vote was scheduled or taken.
“So there is no way the city can get any proceeds from this?” asked Councilman Reggie Copeland. “It’s our streets.”
“There are various ways the city could,” said City Manager Bill Bruton. “We have to look at code and see what we can do and consult the city attorney.”
The discussion is set to continue in February’s committee meetings, scheduled for Feb. 25.
Mayor Steve Tumlin said after the meeting he will wait to make up his mind whether the city should get a piece of the farmers market action.
“When we find out more about it, we might see,” he said. “It’s personal, I watch how hard he works. But if somebody is doing it as an entrepreneur, shouldn’t they pay for the streets? I think it’s a real issue.”
