The Marietta City Council approved a project list for its portion of the 2022 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax on Tuesday.
If approved by Cobb voters in November, the one-penny sales tax is expected to bring Marietta over $10.2 million over six years, bringing in a total of nearly $61.4 million.
The list was the same as the draft list previously released by the city with two changes. The first and more significant alteration comes to Mayor Steve Tumlin's plan to preserve two historic properties. Rather than singling out the historic Oakton home and the Glover-Wilder Tannery, Tumlin will set aside a portion of the $1 million allocated to him for historic preservation projects to be determined at a later date. He said since the SPLOST money comes in over the course of six years, it would be better to leave other options open.
"If (Oakton and the tannery) were available, I think people would go for them." Tumlin said. "We've planted a good picture of what we would do, take something precious that would be better in the hands of the government than an individual."
The other change was minor, adding the word "area" to a line about improvements to the Blanche Drive underpass.
The vote was 6-0 with Councilman Grif Chalfant not present, and it came after the city's first-ever Facebook town hall meeting in which city staff brought an iPad out the the city hall lobby and trained its camera on several maps of projects in the city. Residents logged in and out of the online stream, but an average of about 20 people were watching the presentation throughout. When people had questions, Mayor Tumlin, City Manager Bill Bruton and council members went on the camera to answer.
The first question was about one of the major-ticket items on the project list, a $1.5 million skate park.
Tumlin said because of the forward-planning nature of the SPLOST, details have yet to be hammered out, but he said the plan is to work with the county to build a skate park in an existing park.
"If we are able to work with the county, it will be ... state-of-the-art, we're going to build one of the best ones, and that's why we put that amount of money out there, but there's no plans right now, other than to plan to plan, if this passes in November," Tumlin said.
Bruton said the current plan is to build the skate park near the Cobb Civic Center at Larry Bell Park.
"When this passes, the money would free up in 2022, and at that point, we could start working on the details and involve the public in what we're going to do. ... There will be plenty of opportunity for folks to talk to us and let us know what they'd like to see in the skate park. As the mayor said, design hasn't been done, so we'd be open to a lot of public comment about how it could best be used," he said.
Other posters asked about pocket parks, silent railroad crossings (which are not on this year's list) and how council members plan to spend their individual $1 million allotments.
Tumlin said the Facebook meeting was the brainchild of communications director Lindsey Wiles, and he wants the city to do more in the future.
"I've had a lot of calls in the last three days. By having this meeting online, it's told the people we're willing to listen, if you have questions, come. It's an open thing, even though it's not eight days or eight hours. Most people, if they care, they've probably read about it and they know what's coming, but they want to know a few specific things," he said.
Fewer than five residents came to the subsequent in-person public hearing, and only three got up to speak.
Tim Nielson, a media specialist at Marietta High School, came out in favor of the skate park, saying it could become a positive space for young people to gather to socialize and have fun. He also asked the council to incorporate design advice from skaters in creating the plans.
"Let's get some feedback from some skaters," he said. "There's a lot of communities that have built skateboard parks very wrong, I could share some right here in the Atlanta area. ... I do want to express the importance, not only of including skaters in the development process, but also in thinking outside of just a skateboard park and how can we make this a big social center for our young people."
Council meeting frequent-flyer Larry Wills said he didn't like the length of the proposed SPLOST.
"It's hard to know what the needs are going to be in the neighborhoods or wherever in a six-year period, so you're already saying you're going to have to come in here and change these projects," he said.
He also said he wanted to see more specific projects listed out rather than broad categories, questioning whether voters would be willing to back a list that is lacking some details.
The county's current SPLOST was approved by voters in 2014, and collections began Jan. 1, 2016. As of the beginning of August, it has brought in just over $514 million for the county and is set to expire Dec. 31, 2021.
If voters in the Nov. 3 election agree, the new SPLOST will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
The SPLOST budget also includes over $5 million for the city's public safety agencies, earmarked for items including two pumper trucks for the fire department and new equipment and training facilities for the police department.
Bruton said the tax is a money-saver for residents because tourists and commuters who work in the city but live elsewhere help chip in for the projects every time they make a purchase.
"We would have to come back with additional taxes in order to pay for those improvements that we need over time, and that's not even mentioning the (public safety) equipment that we've been talking about," he said. "When you look at the amount of equipment we have, our capital budget as a city right now besides the SPLOST, we're at maybe $1.3 million per year. One ladder truck is that," he said. "You can see the importance of that in having this money coming in as a different source to pay for these things, because otherwise, we'd have to raise taxes in order to pay for them because they're mission-critical items that we have to have."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.