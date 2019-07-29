A new hotel is coming to Marietta near Delk Road.
The Marietta City Council recently approved an application for a five-story, 55-room Comfort Suites to go in on Kingston Court. That’s near the soon-to-open Home2Suites that was previously a Holiday Inn before it was destroyed by fire in 2006.
The 1.44 acre property set to house the Comfort Suites was once part of the same development as the Holiday Inn, and the two operated as a Holiday Inn and conference center. In 2009, the city approved a reduction in the minimum lot size from two acres to one so the then-owner could subdivide the parcel into to tracts.
Comfort Suites will share the plot with the conference center building.
Owner Manish Kharat of Kingston Court LLC, which is planning the hotel, asked the council for three variances: to approve the lot’s acreage of 1.44 acres, to reduce the planted border along Delk Road from ten feet to five and to reduce the required number of parking spaces from 100 to 99.
The council approved the requests unanimously.
