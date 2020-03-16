Cobb and Douglas Public Health will be setting up a drive-thru testing facility for the new coronavirus this week in Cobb, according to county and local health officials.
The testing facility is tentatively scheduled to open on Wednesday at Jim R. Miller Park, said county spokesman Ross Cavitt.
Only pre-approved members of the public will be allowed to test at the facility, and it is not yet known how many people will be able to be referred there, according to Dr. Janet Memark, district health director at Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
Cavitt said those to be tested will need to have a voucher from the public health department and will need to have been referred to the health department by a physician.
Cavitt said Cobb and Douglas Public Health will likely have more details on the testing facility on Tuesday.
At a special called Cobb County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, Memark told the board that a lack of test kits has so far limited the ability of health departments to get a clear picture of the true local impact of the coronavirus.
Memark said health officials are deciding who to test based on whether or not those people will be providing services to others in the community — healthcare providers or nursing home staff, for example.
“They’re looking at these very high-risk populations to start. There’s going to be a rollout of this. So it will start with whatever test kits that we get, and it’s a moving target — we don’t know how many yet — but however many we get, we will do as many tests as we possibly can,” Memark said.
The long-term goal is to have some 900,000 test kits available for testing across Cobb and Douglas counties, she said.
For now, Memark continued to emphasize the importance of social distancing, or leaving at least six feet of space between people in public places, calling the measure “one of the only weapons that we have right now to put a stop to the progression of this disease.”
She applauded the county for being “ahead of the curve” in its response to the coronavirus, for its efforts to allow as many employees as possible to work from home and for discussions about granting leniency on some payments, such as for water bills. But she also encouraged county staff to keep especially vulnerable populations, such as the homeless, mentally ill and elderly in mind in future preparation and planning.
Memark said advice from federal and state officials continues to change as the virus continues to spread, noting that as she walked up to the lectern to speak President Donald Trump announced new guidance that all Americans should avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid all non-essential travel and avoid eating in bars and restaurants.
Those guidelines are more strict than the previous suggestion of no more than 50 people in a group.
Memark said it will be of dire importance for governments and citizens alike to continue to heed the advice of health officials in coming weeks.
