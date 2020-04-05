Cobb County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 474, including 24 deaths, per the latest report by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state is reporting twice daily the latest tallies and information in regards to Georgia cases of the coronavirus pandemic, at midday and 7 p.m. Hospitalization is only being reported at the state level, and, to date, there has been no official reporting of the number of people who have recovered from the virus.
As of 7 p.m. Sunday, there were 474 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cobb and 6,742 in the state, up from 456 Cobb cases and 6,647 statewide reported at midday Sunday.
The number of reported deaths related to the coronavirus were 24 in Cobb and 219 in Georgia. Sunday midday, those figures were 23 in Cobb and 211 statewide.
In Cobb, 5% of those confirmed to have been infected have died, per the state reporting.
Based on the latest available figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sunday, there were 304,826 confirmed COVID-19 cases in America and 7,616 deaths.
The federal death rate of reported COVID-19 cases was 2.4% and in Georgia it was 3.2%.
Cobb remained the county with the fourth-highest number of cases in Georgia behind Fulton County with 970 cases and 28 deaths; Dougherty with 688 cases and 31 deaths; and DeKalb with 549 cases and nine deaths.
In Cobb, 18 men and six women have died from the coronavirus, with all but seven reporting an underlying health issue.
Of the 18 men, aged between 33 and 87, 12 had an underlying health issue, four were not known to have any existing medical conditions and two were confirmed to be healthy before becoming infected with the virus. Those two otherwise healthy men were aged 56 and 67.
The six women who have died from the virus in Cobb were aged 63, 67, 75, 82, 85 and 95 and all but one had an underlying health issue. The otherwise healthy woman who died was 82 years old.
The people who have died in Cobb include:
♦ A 33-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 36-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 51-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 56-year-old man unknown to have underlying health issue
♦ A 63-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 65-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 67-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 68-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 75-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 76-year-old♦ man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 77-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 82-year-old woman not known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 85-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 86-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
♦ An 87-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
♦ A 95-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
About 19.2% of confirmed cases in Georgia (1,296 cases) have required hospitalization, according to Sunday’s numbers. Around 3.2% have died.
Number of Georgia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases (6,647) and deaths (211) by county:
Fulton 970, 28
Dougherty 688, 31
Dekalb 549, 9
Cobb 474, 24
Gwinnett 410, 7
Clayton 238, 9
Henry 168, 3
Bartow 160, 7
Carroll 158, 2
Lee 138, 9
Cherokee 124, 5
Hall 117, 0
Douglas 91, 5
Chatham 90, 3
Sumter 83, 4
Floyd 82, 3
Rockdale 77, 2
Forsyth 73, 1
Early 70, 1
Coweta 67, 2
Fayette 67, 4
Clarke 62, 8
Houston 62, 6
Terrell 58, 2
Mitchell 56, 1
Newton 55, 2
Colquitt 51, 3
Paulding 51, 0
Richmond 51, 1
Bibb 39, 1
Lowndes 37, 1
Muscogee 37, 0
Worth 37, 2
Columbia 36, 0
Tift 34, 0
Troup 34, 1
Glynn 29, 0
Crisp 28, 0
Thomas 28, 0
Spalding 26, 2
Barrow 25, 2
Oconee 24, 0
Gordon 23, 2
Walton 21, 2
Polk 18, 0
Randolph 18, 0
Ware 18, 3
Bryan 17, 1
Calhoun 17, 1
Decatur 17, 0
Dawson 16, 0
Pierce 16, 0
Whitfield 16, 1
Baldwin 15, 1
Coffee 15, 0
Dooly 15, 1
Jackson 15, 0
Laurens 15, 0
Miller 14, 0
Liberty 13, 0
Peach 13, 1
Upson 13, 0
Butts 12, 0
Effingham 12, 1
Greene 12, 0
Turner 12, 0
Meriwether 11, 0
Haralson 10, 0
Burke 9, 0
Camden 9, 0
Lumpkin 9, 0
Monroe 9, 1
Murray 9, 0
Pickens 9, 1
Seminole 9, 0
Fannin 8, 0
Bacon 7, 0
Clay 7, 0
Harris 7, 0
Lamar 7, 0
Madison 7, 1
Brooks 6, 0
Catoosa 6, 0
Dodge 6, 0
Irwin 6, 0
Jones 6, 0
Mcduffie 6, 1
Pulaski 6, 0
Schley 6, 0
Stephens 6, 0
Washington 6, 0
Appling 5, 0
Baker 5, 1
Bulloch 5, 0
Franklin 5, 0
Lincoln 5, 0
Pike 5, 0
Toombs 5, 1
Warren 5, 0
Ben Hill 4, 0
Macon 4, 0
Talbot 4, 0
Telfair 4, 0
White 4, 0
Banks 3, 0
Berrien 3, 0
Chattooga 3, 0
Grady 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Jasper 3, 0
Jefferson 3, 0
Johnson 3, 0
Rabun 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Walker 3, 0
Wilkes 3, 0
Candler 2, 0
Charlton 2, 0
Chattahoochee 2, 0
Clinch 2, 0
Habersham 2, 0
Heard 2, 1
Jenkins 2, 0
Marion 2, 0
Mcintosh 2, 0
Morgan 2, 0
Putnam 2, 0
Screven 2, 0
Taylor 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Webster 2, 0
Wilkinson 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Cook 1, 0
Crawford 1, 0
Dade 1, 1
Elbert 1, 0
Emanuel 1, 0
Gilmer 1, 0
Lanier 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Oglethorpe 1, 1
Quitman 1, 0
Stewart 1, 0
Towns 1, 0
Union 1, 0
Wayne 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
Wilcox 1, 0
Unknown 283, 5
(1) comment
Good info. Why not providing areas of the county so people are even more informed?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.