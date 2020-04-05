Cobb County's number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 456, including 23 deaths, per the latest report by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state is reporting twice daily the latest tallies and information in regards to Georgia cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic, at midday and 7 p.m.
As of midday Sunday, there were 456 COVID-19 cases in Cobb and 6,647 in the state, up from 453 Cobb cases and 6,383 statewide reported at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus remains 23 in Cobb and is now 211 in Georgia. Saturday night those figures were 23 in Cobb and 208 statewide.
Based on the latest available figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sunday, there were 277,205 COVID-19 cases in America and 6,593 deaths.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth highest number of cases in Georgia behind Fulton County with 962 cases and 27 deaths; Dougherty with 686 cases and 30 deaths; and DeKalb with 543 cases and 9 deaths.
In Cobb, 18 men and five women have died from the new coronavirus, with all but seven reporting an underlying health issue.
Of the 18 men, aged between 33 and 87, 12 had an underlying health issue, four were not known to have any existing medical conditions, and two were confirmed to be healthy before becoming infected with the virus. Those two otherwise healthy men were aged 56 and 67.
The five women who have died from the virus in Cobb were aged 63, 67, 75, 82 and 85, and all but one had an underlying health issue. The otherwise healthy woman who died was 82 years old.
The people who have died in Cobb include:
• A 33-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
• A 36-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
• A 51-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
• A 56-year-old man not known to have underlying health issue
• A 63-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
• A 65-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
• A 67-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
• A 67-year-old man not known to have an underlying health issue
• A 67-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
• A 68-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
• A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
• A 71-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
• A 75-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
• A 75-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
• A 75-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
• A 76-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
• A 77-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
• An 82-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
• An 82-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
• An 82-year-old woman not known to have an underlying health issue
• An 85-year-old woman known to have an underlying health issue
• An 86-year-old man unknown to have an underlying health issue
• An 87-year-old man known to have an underlying health issue
About 19.3% of confirmed cases in Georgia (1,283 cases) have required hospitalization, according to Sunday's numbers. Around 3.1% have died.
Number of Georgia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases (6,647) and deaths (211) by county:
Fulton 962, 27
Dougherty 686, 30
Dekalb 543, 9
Cobb 456, 23
Gwinnett 408, 7
Clayton 238, 9
Henry 167, 3
Bartow 160, 7
Carroll 158, 2
Lee 136, 8
Cherokee 122, 5
Hall 117, 0
Douglas 86, 5
Chatham 83, 3
Sumter 83, 4
Floyd 80, 3
Rockdale 76, 2
Forsyth 72, 1
Coweta 67, 2
Fayette 67, 4
Early 64, 1
Clarke 62, 8
Houston 62, 6
Terrell 58, 2
Newton 55, 1
Mitchell 53, 1
Richmond 51, 1
Colquitt 50, 3
Paulding 50, 0
Bibb 40, 1
Lowndes 37, 1
Columbia 36, 0
Muscogee 36, 0
Worth 36, 1
Tift 34, 0
Troup 34, 1
Glynn 29, 0
Crisp 28, 0
Spalding 26, 2
Thomas 26, 0
Barrow 25, 2
Oconee 24, 0
Gordon 23, 2
Walton 19, 1
Polk 18, 0
Randolph 18, 0
Ware 18, 3
Decatur 17, 0
Bryan 16, 1
Dawson 16, 0
Pierce 16, 0
Whitfield 16, 1
Calhoun 15, 1
Coffee 15, 0
Dooly 15, 1
Jackson 15, 0
Laurens 15, 0
Baldwin 14, 1
Peach 13, 1
Upson 13, 0
Greene 12, 0
Turner 12, 0
Butts 11, 0
Meriwether 11, 0
Haralson 10, 0
Liberty 10, 0
Miller 10, 0
Burke 9, 0
Camden 9, 0
Effingham 9, 0
Lumpkin 9, 0
Monroe 9, 1
Murray 9, 0
Pickens 9, 1
Fannin 8, 0
Seminole 8, 0
Clay 7, 0
Harris 7, 0
Lamar 7, 0
Madison 7, 1
Bacon 6, 0
Brooks 6, 0
Catoosa 6, 0
Irwin 6, 0
Jones 6, 0
Mcduffie 6, 1
Pulaski 6, 0
Schley 6, 0
Stephens 6, 0
Washington 6, 0
Appling 5, 0
Baker 5, 1
Bulloch 5, 0
Dodge 5, 0
Franklin 5, 0
Lincoln 5, 0
Pike 5, 0
Toombs 5, 1
Warren 5, 0
Ben Hill 4, 0
Jasper 4, 0
Macon 4, 0
Talbot 4, 0
Telfair 4, 0
White 4, 0
Banks 3, 0
Berrien 3, 0
Chattooga 3, 0
Grady 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Jefferson 3, 0
Johnson 3, 0
Rabun 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Walker 3, 0
Wilkes 3, 0
Candler 2, 0
Charlton 2, 0
Chattahoochee 2, 0
Clinch 2, 0
Habersham 2, 0
Heard 2, 1
Jenkins 2, 0
Marion 2, 0
Mcintosh 2, 0
Morgan 2, 0
Putnam 2, 0
Screven 2, 0
Taylor 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Webster 2, 0
Wilkinson 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Cook 1, 0
Crawford 1, 0
Dade 1, 1
Elbert 1, 0
Emanuel 1, 0
Gilmer 1, 0
Lanier 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Oglethorpe 1, 1
Quitman 1, 0
Stewart 1, 0
Towns 1, 0
Union 1, 0
Wayne 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
Wilcox 1, 0
Unknown 278, 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.