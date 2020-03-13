In a news release announcing his intention to declare a state of emergency, Gov. Brian Kemp suggested Friday that houses of worship tell their congregants to stay away.
“At this time, it is appropriate for faith-based organizations and similar entities to consider cancellation of public events and services,” his office said in a news release.
Local churches, synagogues and mosques that had not already done so soon heeded the governor’s advice. On Thursday and Friday, houses of worship in Cobb County announced the cancellation of activities and services in response to the new coronavirus.
Many are now asking their flock to tune into online-only services, and some that haven’t are looking into the possibility of offering it going forward.
“Worship is at the center of all we do and it was a difficult call,” said the Rev. Julie Boone, pastor at Marietta First United Methodist Church. “But because we have a live stream and Facebook Live, we have a means for reaching our congregation and the community and so we’re going to take advantage of that.”
The church is closing its sanctuary and programming for the next two Sundays, Boone said. Friday, the bishop of the church’s North Georgia Conference recommended its churches close for several weeks.
The church is entering uncharted territory, Boone said.
“Every Sunday we offer online live streaming, but this is the first time where we’ve done it with no congregation in the sanctuary,” Boone said.
Meanwhile, Jewish and Muslim houses of worship canceled their Friday night services.
Temple Kol Emeth announced Thursday that services and Purim Spiel would be broadcast online Friday night. Religious school programming in the next week will be conducted virtually, and all other programming was canceled.
Congregation Ner Tamid also canceled Friday night services and is looking into streaming them online beginning next week. Its religious school has been suspended beginning Sunday until Cobb County schools reopen.
Masjid Al-Furqan, also known as the West Cobb Islamic Center, said it canceled Jummah prayers until further notice “after much deliberation and discussion with other neighborhood Masajid, recommendations from government and health organizations, numerous metro county schools closing, and the opinion from scholars like Sheikh Yasir Birjas and Sheikh Yasir Qadhi.”
It has also closed its Sunday school, after-school program and Hifz program for two weeks.
The East Cobb Islamic Center did the same “in order to protect the lives of humans which is a more important matter as of now and contemplating about the bigger picture in the long run,” per a message on its website.
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta, which includes Cobb County, issued a sweeping statement Friday dispensing its members from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass for the next three weekends.
“Every attempt should be made to curtail or postpone non-essential gatherings,” the statement reads. “It would be wise to remind people in the high risk group that they should carefully consider attending any large group or public events at this time.”
The archdiocese recommended canceling penance services while increasing access to individual confessions. Catholic schools were ordered to close from March 16 through March 27 and will reopen March 30 “subject to review due to this rapidly changing situation.”
Smyrna First United Methodist Church sent a message to its members.
“For 2.5 years we have talked about loving the person in front of us. We could never have imagined that closing the doors would be the best way to do that,” it reads, before noting that ministries would be moved “outside the church walls at 4:00pm Saturday, March 14 until further notice. … Please plan to join us via Facebook Live at 10:30am on Sunday morning.”
Johnson Ferry Baptist Church echoed that message.
“Staying healthy is a practical way to love our neighbors,” its website reads. “At the same time, we prioritize the gathered body of Christ in worship and want to find a way to meet, if possible (Hebrews 10:24-25).”
Sunday, the congregation will still meet in person, according to the website Friday evening. But it is working aggressively to limit people’s contact with each other and church surfaces. Doors will remain open or have greeters, bulletins will not be handed out but will be available for pickup, offering buckets and plates will not be passed during the services and there will not be a greeting time during worship services.
People are encouraged to bring their own Bibles, as copies will not be distributed, and handshaking is being discouraged.
Many other churches are offering online services this Sunday.
Zion Baptist Church will have an online-only livestream Sunday and canceled Wednesday Bible study.
“We’re taking it more day by day,” Thomas Bouvay, the church’s facilities manager, said.
Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church will hold an online-only worship Sunday at 11 a.m. Its K-12 school will transition to virtual learning and its preschool has been canceled until further notice.
Debbie Wyatt, the administrative assistant to the church’s senior pastor, said “We’re not putting a date on it and saying two weeks or one week or whatever. We’re just going to reevaluate.”
All told, the efforts are part of a larger push to stem the virus’ spread by limiting large gatherings.
“We want to be part of the solution here,” Boone said. “And if we can do our part, we will.”
