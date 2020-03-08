Marietta will house over 30 quarantined passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship that has been held off the California coast with 21 people on board testing positive for coronavirus.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Sunday morning that 34 Georgians and “additional American citizens from the eastern United States” will be securely transferred from the cruise ship to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta late Monday or early Tuesday.
“These passengers will undergo testing and be quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19,” Kemp said in a press release.
Dobbins is located on Cobb Parkway in southeast Marietta, near the South Cobb Drive/Delk Road intersection.
The base, built in 1943, is home to the 94th Airlift Wing, 22nd Air Force headquarters, Navy Operational Support Center and Georgia Army National Guard and supports more than 5,000 guardsmen and reservists.
The base’s population consists of more than 2,000 Air Force reservists and civilians and nearly 4,000 members of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps, its website states.
As of Saturday night there were five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia – three in Fulton County, one in Polk County (previously reported as Floyd County) and one in Cobb County.
The state health department also said there were two other cases, one in Gwinnett County and one in Fulton, where a presumptive test had returned positive. In those cases, testing to confirm whether it is coronavirus is being done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce met with public health, safety and county administrators early Sunday after receiving word of the Dobbins quarantine situation.
Boyce said the people coming to Cobb are not those from the ship who are known to have coronavirus, and they will be quarantined and tested as a precaution, but he acknowledged public concern among residents.
“We are very concerned, as you are, because we live here with you and we know that this is going to be a heightened level of anxiety, perhaps some fear, on your part,” Boyce said in a videotaped public message. “We want to make sure, because you are neighbors, we want to provide every possible measure to ensure we are working very closely with the federal and state governments to take every precaution to address this quarantine situation.”
Kemp said he is confident Dobbins is equipped to provide “high-quality care for Americans in need” while keeping surrounding families safe.
“Our state stands ready to assist our federal partners if requested,” Kemp said. “In the days and weeks ahead, I encourage Georgians to pray for the patients affected by COVID-19 and their healthcare providers. We must continue to support one another, trust the advice of the medical community, and remain vigilant.”
Kemp said his office remains in constant communication with President Donald Trump’s administration as well as lawmakers and state and local officials “to ensure the health and safety of families across Georgia and our country.”
“We will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available,” he said.
Boyce said he also spoke with the White House and Kemp’s office Saturday night, when federal briefings on the situation were held, and believes any risk to the public remains low.
“We are who you are, we are here with you, and we are going to be taking every single possible measure to ensure that we’re on top of things, and that we are going to be doing everything we possibly can to ensure that your health is the most prominent concern that we have,” he said.
Boyce also pledged all public safety, public information and logistical support necessary for the quarantine operation at Dobbins.
Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director of Cobb and Douglas Public Health, also appeared on Boyce’s videotaped public message Sunday morning, urging residents not to panic.
“I want to remind everybody about how low risk this continues to be,” she said. “The operation at Dobbins is a self-contained operation. The risk to the public for coronavirus continues to be very low.”
Memark said 80% of people who get coronavirus have “very mild” symptoms.
“You don’t have to be too overly concerned,” she said. “But make sure you do what you can to prevent getting any sort of illness.”
Memark said the key things for people to remember are:
• Stay home if you are sick. “If you’re exhibiting any fever or having shortness of breath or coughs or body aches, don’t go to work and school,” Memark said. “That’s one of the most important things.”
• Continue to wash your hands. Use soap and water to wash hands for at least 20 seconds. If no soap and water is available, use sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
• Don’t cough or sneeze into your elbow. Cough or sneeze into a tissue and immediately throw the tissue away.
• If you feel like you might have coronavirus or might have been exposed to it, or if you have further questions, call your doctor or the Georgia health department on 1-866-PUB-HLTH (782-4584).
Boyce said all Cobb commissioners are being kept informed about the coronavirus situation in the county, and residents are welcome to call or email their commissioner if they have concerns or need advice.
“They’ll be more than happy to work with you,” Boyce said. “We are all in this together. It’s important to reemphasize that we are going to have guests here and many of them are Georgians, so let’s do all we can here to welcome them back and while they have their time in quarantine hopefully pray that they do not have this virus and if they do they return quickly to full health.”
