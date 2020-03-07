Cobb County’s first case of coronavirus has been confirmed by Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Cobb resident with the disease is isolated at home, having “recently returned from Italy,” the state announced in a press release Saturday morning, along with confirmation that a third Fulton County resident also has coronavirus and is in the hospital.
“There have been a number of developments overnight regarding COVID-19 in Georgia,” the state press release said. “Governor Kemp and DPH Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey want to remind all Georgians that the overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low and there is no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Georgia at this time.”
The two new confirmed cases on Saturday brings the total number in Georgia to four.
Earlier in the week Kemp announced a father and son in Fulton County had coronavirus, and were also quarantined at home, along with the mother and daughter of the family. The father had also been to Italy, where it’s believed he contracted the disease. The children are home-schooled, but the son had attended a class with around 20 other home-schooled students at a center in Woodstock a few days prior to presenting with symptoms, and that center voluntarily closed for two weeks as a precaution.
At this stage the state has not released any further information about the Cobb resident with the virus.
It is not yet known how the third Fulton County resident caught coronavirus, according to the state.
There is a fifth possible case of coronavirus, in Gwinnett County, where an individual is isolated at home, having also recently returned from Italy, the state said. This person had been “self-monitoring” at home, and the state is now awaiting “confirmatory testing on a presumptive test” for coronavirus.
Testing to confirm cases of the disease has been done in Atlanta by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which President Donald Trump visited Friday afternoon.
Another presumptive positive test for coronavirus was done on a Floyd County resident, who is hospitalized, the state said.
“Federal and state officials continue to work closely together to conduct testing and determine the extent of exposure for confirmed cases of COVID-19,” Kemp said in the Saturday news release. “The risk to Georgians remains low. We ask Georgians to stay vigilant, utilize best practices to mitigate health risk, and remain calm.”
Commissioner Toomey of the state public health department said her team is prepared to mitigate the spread of the virus throughout Georgia.
“We are aggressively working to identify anyone who may have had contact with these individuals,” she said in the release. “Despite these new cases, the overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low; but each new case of COVID-19 in Georgia reinforces the fact we should all be practicing basic prevention measures that are extremely effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory illnesses.”
Basic prevention
• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 log on to: dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html. Find answers to frequently asked questions at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.