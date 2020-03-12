A 67-year-old man became Georgia’s first casualty of COVID-19 when he died while hospitalized in Marietta, Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed Thursday.
Kemp said the man was hospitalized at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after testing positive for the new virus on March 7.
“Today it is with great sadness that we have to report the state’s first patient death from COVID-19,” Kemp said during a news conference Thursday at the state Capitol. “This individual had underlying medical conditions. The medical professionals on site did everything they could and I greatly appreciate their efforts.”
The state’s first coronavirus-related death sparked a slew of cancellations and institutional shutdowns all over Georgia on Thursday, including the General Assembly in the midst of the legislative session, all institutions under the University System of Georgia and all public Cobb County and Marietta City schools.
Thursday also saw another load of cruise ship passengers starting their 14-day quarantine at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, as the number of confirmed and presumed COVID-19 cases in Cobb County rose to eight.
Cases
No other county in Georgia had as many COVID-19 cases as Cobb, as of the last count. There were six in Fulton County, the next highest number of cases per county, and four cases in DeKalb. The virus is in a dozen Georgia counties in total, most of which have just one or two cases.
Kemp announced the latest tally of Georgia residents confirmed or presumed to have the new coronavirus Wednesday night, just hours before the second aircraft carrying Grand Princess passengers from California to Cobb landed at Dobbins early Thursday.
Kemp said there were 31 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, of which 12 were confirmed and 19 “presumed positive.” Many of those people are hospitalized across the state, with the source of infection unknown. Most cases have no connection to one another.
In Cobb County, there were two confirmed cases, the first announced March 7 and the second revealed Wednesday night — a person who was hospitalized with a history of travel outside the U.S., Kemp said.
Cobb also had six presumed cases of the new coronavirus. Those people are awaiting confirmation from tests being analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Very little information is known about the infected Cobb residents. The March 7 case was someone who had recently returned from Italy and was in isolation at home, Kemp said.
A teacher at the Childcare Network day care center at 4833 Baker Grove Road in Acworth tested positive for the virus, the state confirmed Monday, prompting the center to close for deep cleaning.
On Wednesday the Cobb County School District announced an individual at Kincaid Elementary School northeast of Marietta had also tested positive, and the school was shut down for two weeks.
Dobbins ARB
In total, about 250 Grand Princess cruise ship passengers are being quarantined and tested at Dobbins, the first half arriving just after midnight Wednesday.
None of the passengers in quarantine at Dobbins, including some Cobb County residents and 34 from Georgia, have shown symptoms of the new virus, despite there being 21 infected people on the ship.
“Prior to arriving here, the passengers were medically screened. Quarantined individuals do not show symptoms of illness and are quarantined as a precaution,” the base said Thursday in a statement attributed to installation commander Col. Craig McPike, who is in charge of the 94th Airlift Wing at Dobbins. “CDC is fully responsible for all aspects of the quarantine operation, and Dobbins personnel will have no contact with these passengers. As our base provides support to DHHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), our primary responsibility is to the safety of our force, our families and our base communities.”
Kemp said the state is working around the clock to address the impact of COVID-19 and will continue to do so.
“We appreciate everyone who’s heeding the guidance of federal, state and local officials,” the governor said. “All of you are seeing that we are starting to have large event cancellations and school closures around the country. We would like to ask people to continue best practices of health, with regular hand washing and avoiding large events if you are sick.”
Testing
Questions are being directed hard and fast at the Georgia Department of Public Health regarding tests for the new coronavirus, as residents experiencing illness or that of loved ones seek confirmation about whether they have COVID-19.
Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the department, said the new coronavirus is a “public health crisis” and testing in Georgia labs would double in the next week.
“We are going to have two additional pieces of equipment by Monday,” Toomey said Thursday afternoon during Kemp’s press conference from the Capitol. “Additional staff are being trained to do the testing. Currently we can do about 50 tests a day and we hope by next week we can do up to 100 tests per day.”
Only those seriously ill are being tested, on orders by medical professionals, at present. State health officials have said it’s likely state restrictions around testing will be relaxed in coming weeks, allowing more test kits to be funneled into communities.
“We have enough for about 500 patients,” Toomey said Thursday of the tests. “We’ll continue to request more from the CDC.”
Amidst rising concerns, Kemp asked people not to panic.
“As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities,” he said. “We are in this fight together.”
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia (1)
Cobb County: 1
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia (12)
Fulton County: 3
Bartow County: 3
Cobb County: 2
Floyd County: 2
Polk County: 1
Lee County: 1
Presumed COVID-19 cases in Georgia (19)
Cobb County: 6
DeKalb County: 4
Fulton County: 3
Gwinnett County: 2
Fayette County: 1
Cherokee County: 1
Charlton County: 1
Lowndes County: 1
Basic prevention
▪ Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
▪ If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
▪ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
▪ Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
▪ Stay home when you are sick.
▪ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
▪ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For information about coronavirus visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.
