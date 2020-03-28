Cobb County had 181 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of noon Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Health, up from 163 on Friday.
The health department reports 69 people in Georgia have died from the virus, up from 65 reported Friday and just under 3% of the state’s total cases. In Cobb, eight deaths have been reported, up from five on Friday.
Cobb held steady with the fourth highest number of cases of infection in Georgia, behind Fulton County at 373, DeKalb County at 240 and Dougherty County at 205. In 230 of the state’s cases, the patient’s county of residence was unknown at the time of the report.
Georgia’s cases of infection from the coronavirus have risen to 2,366, according to the state Department of Public Health report released noon Saturday.
The state’s hospitalization rate has dropped to 26.1%
So far 11,051 tests have been administered as reported by the DPH, 2,366 came back positive.
Georgia’s reported coronavirus cases are nearly evenly split between male and female patients, with 49% female, 47% male and 4% unknown or not reported.
A majority of the state’s reported cases, 56%, are in individuals ages 18-59. Thirty-four percent of the confirmed coronavirus cases are in people ages 60 and older, and 9% are people whose ages were not reported. One percent of the cases are in children 17 and younger.
In the United States, there are 85,356 cases in all 50 states and four U.S. territories as of noon Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a 17,000 increase from Thursday’s number. The CDC reports that 1,246 people in the U.S. have died from the virus. The CDC report is not updated on the weekends.
COVID-19 cases in the United States (85,356)
COVID-19 deaths in the United States (1,246)
COVID-19 Georgia cases (2,366) and deaths (69) by county:
Fulton373,12
Dekalb240,2
Dougherty205,13
Cobb181,8
Gwinnett129,1
Bartow116,1
Carroll64,0
Clayton57,1
Cherokee52,1
Henry50,1
Lee37,5
Clarke35,2
Douglas35,1
Hall31,0
Floyd27,1
Fayette25,2
Forsyth21,1
Lowndes20,1
Coweta19,2
Paulding19,0
Rockdale17,1
Chatham15,0
Early15,1
Newton15,0
Gordon14,1
Mitchell14,0
Tift13,0
Columbia12, 0
Houston12,1
Richmond12,0
Bibb11,0
Spalding11,0
Sumter11,0
Oconee10,0
Polk10,0
Troup9,1
Muscogee8,0
Worth8,1
Barrow7,1
Glynn7,0
Laurens7,0
Bryan6,0
Peach6,0
Terrell6,2
Thomas6,0
Whitfield6,0
Butts5,0
Colquitt5,0
Crisp5,0
Pickens5,1
Effingham4,0
Lumpkin4,0
Miller4,0
Upson4,0
Burke3,0
Coffee3,0
Decatur3,0
Fannin3,0
Irwin3,0
Lincoln3,0
Madison3,0
Meriwether3,0
Monroe3,0
Randolph3,0
Seminole3,0
Baldwin2,0
Ben Hill2,0
Calhoun2,0
Camden2,0
Dawson2,0
Franklin2,0
Jackson2,0
Jasper2,0
Jones2,0
Lamar2,0
Liberty2,0
Murray2,0
Pulaski2,0
Stephens2,0
Tattnall2,0
Turner2,0
Twiggs2,0
Walton2,0
Ware2,0
Washington2,0
Baker1,1
Catoosa1,0
Charlton1,0
Chattahoochee1,0
Chattooga1,0
Clinch1,0
Dodge1,0
Greene1,0
Haralson1,0
Harris1,0
Hart1,0
Heard1,1
Jenkins1,0
Long1,0
Macon1,0
Mcduffie1,0
Morgan1,0
Pierce1,0
Pike 1,0
Taylor 1,0
Toombs 1,0
White 1,0
Wilkes 1,0
Unknown 230,2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.