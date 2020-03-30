Cobb County now has 250 reported confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 11 deaths.
Sunday, Cobb had 228 reported cases.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen to 3,032, up from 2,683 Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The health department reports 11 people in Cobb have died from the virus, and the state death toll has reached 102. Of the 11 deaths in the county, seven of the individuals had underlying health conditions.
The 11 people who have died in Cobb:
- A 56-year old male
- A 63-year-old female
- A 67-year-old female
- A 67-year-old male
- A 67-year-old male
- A 68-year-old male
- A 77-year-old male
- An 82-year-old male
- An 82-year-old male
- An 85-year-old female
- A male whose age was not reported.
Of the statewide COVID-19 cases, 773 individuals have been hospitalized, or about 25%.
The state health department reports 13,457 tests have been administered. About 23% of those tested were positive for COVID-19.
Of the Georgia confirmed cases, 57%, are between the ages of 18 and 59. People aged 60 and older make up 35%, and those 17 or younger are one percent. Seven percent of cases were in people whose ages were not reported. The confirmed cases were nearly evenly split between male and female patients, though two percent were not reported as of Sunday evening.
The number of confirmed cases in the United States has risen to 140,904, according to the CDC. This is up from 122,653 cases Sunday. The CDC reports that 2,405 people nationwide have died from the virus.
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia (102)
COVID-19 deaths in the United States (2,405)
COVID-19 cases in the United States (140,904)
COVID-19 cases in Georgia by county: (3,032)
Fulton 503 16
DeKalb 294 3
Dougherty 278 18
Cobb 250 11
Gwinnett 178 2
Bartow 125 1
Carroll 97 1
Cherokee 69 1
Henry 68 2
Clayton 62 2
Clarke 47 5
Lee 44 6
Douglas 43 1
Fayette 42 3
Coweta 37 2
Forsyth 36 1
Hall 34 0
Floyd 31 2
Rockdale 29 2
Houston 26 2
Paulding 26 0
Newton 22 0
Lowndes 21 1
Early 20 1
Terrell 20 2
Chatham 19 2
Tift 19 0
Glynn 17 0
Richmond 17 0
Sumter 17 2
Bibb 16 0
Mitchell 16 1
Gordon 15 1
Troup 15 1
Columbia 14 0
Muscogee 14 0
Polk 14 0
Spalding 14 0
Laurens 13 0
Oconee 12 0
Worth 12 1
Coffee 10 0
Barrow 9 2
Crisp 8 0
Whitfield 8 1
Bryan 7 0
Colquitt 7 0
Dawson 7 0
Peach 7 1
Seminole 7 0
Thomas 7 0
Butts 6 0
Calhoun 6 0
Decatur 6 0
Meriwether 6 0
Pickens 6 1
Miller 5 0
Upson 5 0
Walton 5 0
Ware 5 0
Burke 4 0
Camden 4 0
Effingham 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Haralson 4 0
Harris 4 0
Liberty 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Lumpkin 4 0
Murray 4 0
Baldwin 3 1
Ben Hill 3 0
Catoosa 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dooly 3 0
Fannin 3 0
Greene 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Madison 3 1
Monroe 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Randolph 3 0
Stephens 3 0
Turner 3 0
Appling 2 0
Dodge 2 0
Hart 2 0
Jackson 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jones 2 0
Mcduffie 2 0
Pierce 2 0
Pike 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Toombs 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Warren 2 0
Washington 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Bacon 1 0
Baker 1 1
Banks 1 0
Berrien 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Brooks 1 0
Bulloch 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Clay 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jeff Davis 1 0
Jefferson 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Macon 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Morgan 1 0
Schley 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
White 1 0
Unknown 114 0
*The first number is reported cases, the second number is deaths.
