Here's a look at coronavirus numbers that were reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
|7/16
|Change
|Confirmed Cases
7,713
+141
|Hospitalizations
1,045
+21
|Deaths
258
+2
|7/16
|Change
|Confirmed Cases
131,275
+3,441
|Hospitalizations
|14,346
+244
|Deaths
|3,104
+13
A Cobb & Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. For the CDC’s full report, visit www.cdc.gov.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.
