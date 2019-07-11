MARIETTA — Forty cases of Cobb’s sweetest yellow corn are poised for the county’s annual boilin’ Monday, when Sheriff Neil Warren and State Sen. Lindsey Tippins will host north of 1,500 hungry guests at Jim Miller Park.
It is Cobb’s 30th annual Corn Boilin’ — a fundraiser for both The Youth Museum in Marietta and the sheriff’s office.
Despite its political roots, the summertime event is all about the children, Warren said.
“Anyone who looks at me can see the food is my favorite part,” he joked. “But really, this is all for the kids and that’s what I love about it.”
Since 1995, a portion of proceeds have gone to the youth museum on Cheatham Hill Drive.
Warren committed to giving at least $10,000 from each boilin’ in his first year in charge of the event in 2004.
To date, over $210,000 from the festivities has been donated to the museum, which uses role-playing to teach 15,000 children a year about America’s beginnings.
Kristi Storey, the museum’s executive director, said the money helps keep admission costs down as well as maintain and enhance props.
Warren was the assistant chief deputy of former Cobb Sheriff Bill Hutson when the Corn Boilin’ was started as a fundraiser by Hutson in 1990, in an effort to rally political support and gather the community.
Every year since, it has grown in popularity -- at one point recognized as Cobb’s largest political event and considered by some as the county’s annual family reunion.
On Monday morning, volunteers and organizers will start preparing the corn, as well as 500 pounds of onions, 50 gallons of beans, 50 pounds of cornmeal, 16 cases of tomatoes, 35 watermelons, 18 cases of cantaloupes and 20 cases of dry slaw with carrots.
The mass supper also requires 100 gallons of oil, 50 pounds of flour, 12 buckets of dressing, 50 pounds of sweet butter, 18 gallons of buttermilk, and 100 boxes of ice cream sandwiches.
To wash it all down will be 100 cases of cold water, 50 cases of soft drinks, and 75 gallons of sweet tea.
“Before the day is over, I guarantee there will be over 100 people that would have volunteered some of their time and effort,” Warren said. “That’s what makes it such a success.”
Both the sheriff and Tippins plan to continue their involvement in the event long after their political careers are over.
“It’s just a pleasure to be a part of it and we’ll keep doing it as long as we can,” Tippins said. “It’s been a real blessing.”
Involved since the event’s inception, Tippins remembers when the corn was cooked in big wash pots over fires.
Moved to the Cobb Civic Center last year because of renovations at Jim Miller Park, the event returns to the fairgrounds this year, and is expected to attract as many as 2,000 people between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the gate.
