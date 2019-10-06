The coolest cars in Cobb converged on Marietta on Saturday for the Marietta Cops and Cars for Kids Car Show.
The event at Marietta First United Methodist featured every manner of hot rod, muscle car and historical vehicle imaginable, all to benefit the Marietta Police Athletic League’s goal of helping kids through athletics.
The winner of the coveted “Best in Show” award went to Charlie Tucker of Powder Springs for his slick silver 1939 Ford Roadster that looked like it just rolled off the assembly line.
