Around $42,000 worth of copper tubing and wiring was stolen from a Cumberland construction site by two people who stashed the equipment in nearby woods, according to a Cobb County arrest warrant.
County police said Nasir Rashawn Whitehead, 25, of Jonesboro, and an unknown accomplice broke into the construction site at 950 Battery Avenue, on the corner of Cobb Parkway just off Interstate 285, around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and stole 13 spools of copper tubing and 15 spools of copper wiring.
The copper was stored in a locked room inside a large building under construction on the site, police said. Whitehead and the other suspect kicked in a door to access the locked room, breaking the hasp and deadbolt, officers said.
“The accused left two footprints on the door. Both were caught on trail cameras positioned by an employee of the general contractor, Choate Construction,” police said in Whitehead’s warrant.
The copper tubing, worth $250 per spool, belonged to subcontractor Poe’s Heating and Air, police said, adding the copper wiring, worth $2,600 per spool, belonged to subcontractor Titan Electric.
“The copper tubing was stashed in a nearby wood line, and concealed with leaves and branches,” police said, adding that later on Feb. 4 it was discovered by “an employee” who called the police.
Officers said they conducted surveillance at the property on Feb. 5, when they were alerted to two suspects inside the construction building just before midnight, and soon after discovered the suspects removing the stolen copper from the woods where they had stashed it.
“The suspects were challenged, and they fled on foot,” police said, adding that Whitehead was apprehended attempting to run across Cobb Parkway, where he tripped and fell on the road.
There had been multiple burglaries on the construction site, officers said.
Whitehead was booked into the Cobb jail around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 on two felony counts of burglary in the second degree as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, loitering and obstructing police, his jail record states. He was released after two days in custody on a $20,000 bond, records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.