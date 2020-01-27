May 24, 2019 — Marietta Councilman Reggie Copeland is involved in a traffic wreck at the corner of South Fairground and Haley streets north of the Cobb Civic Center in Marietta.
May 29, 2019 — Copeland is booked into the Cobb County jail after police said he refused to comply with commands at the site of a wreck he was involved in the previous Friday. Copeland is released on $1,500 bond hours after he turned himself in without incident.
July 30, 2019 — Copeland’s arraignment is set for Aug. 2 in Cobb State Court Judge Maria Golick’s courtroom.
Aug. 2, 2019 — Copeland’s arraignment is moved to Sept. 20 before Judge Golick.
Sept. 18, 2019 — The court case against Copeland is scheduled for a jury trial Oct. 11, after his arraignment was waived in the Cobb County State Court earlier that week.
Oct. 11, 2019 — The MDJ reports Copeland’s jury trial now could be held in Cobb County State Court as soon as Oct. 21, the start of three weeks set down by Judge Golick for trials. The jury trial did not occur.
Jan. 27, 2020 — A special hearing scheduled for this date is canceled. The MDJ is notified the case has been sealed.
